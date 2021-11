Nashville, Tenn. – Today, Nashville singer-songwriter Hannah May Allison releases her new single, “Talk About”. This witty and light hearted song relates to anyone who has found herself getting a little too chatty with their friends about the new guy they are dating, and not being able to control it. When asked about the idea behind the single, HMA responded, “As a girl, we’ve all had a girlfriend or two who can’t seem to zip their lips about the new guy in her life, and we’ve all told ourselves that we would NEVER be ‘that girl’ in a new relationship. This is a song about realizing that you are now ‘that girl’.”

