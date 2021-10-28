JJC Creates Own VR Software, Offering Safe and Cost-Effective Service

Creating Effective Ensemble Substitute Lesson Plans. Substitute Lessons That Are Effective, Relevant, and Timely. By NAfME Member Peter J. Perry, D.M.A. I do not know a teacher who does not LOATHE writing substitute lesson plans—or has the anxiety of what to look forward to when they return from their absence. The disruption to everyone’s schedule, as well as the unknown variables (e.g., substitute competence, unusual behavior issues, etc.) all make most teachers reticent about leaving their classes. With this said, as teachers (with real-life obligations) we all have to be absent—whether it is a professional meeting, your or your child’s illness, or a sewer back-up into your home (I’ve had all four). There are valid, appropriate reasons not to be in school, and your absence should not (if properly prepared) negatively affect your program or the instruction of your students.

