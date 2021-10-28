CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Owen Sound doctor restricted from writing COVID-19 exemptions now suspended

By Greg Cowan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has suspended the certificate of registration of former Owen Sound emergency room physician Dr. Rochagne Kilian. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The interim suspension order is effective as of Oct. 27 at 11:59...

CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
U.S. POLITICS
