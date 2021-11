Rising artist Onoleigh continues to make waves in the country music scene with her recent release of the music video for her newest single, “Make It Hurt,” written by Maren Morris, Rhett Akins, and Chris DeStefano. The music video, which premiered with The Boot, emits strength in pure form as it features heartfelt declarations, stunning drone footage of the Nashville skyline, and Onoleigh’s dazzling outfits. Though Onoleigh does not want to move on from her relationship, she is unwilling to settle for anything less than she deserves; the bold proclamation is heartbreaking but necessary.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO