Facebook changes its company name to Meta

By By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is changing its company name as it shifts its focus to the "metaverse" and confronts wide-ranging scrutiny of the real-world harms from its various platforms after a whistleblower leaked hundreds of internal documents. Founder Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that Facebook will change its corporate name to Meta, effectively...

Benzinga

Is This Company an Up and Coming Amazon Aggregator?

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. In the e-commerce space, a rush is happening in high tech and software-as-a-service (SaaS), and it’s being fueled by Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) aggregators. The newest one to date is Grove Inc (NASDAQ:GRVI).
The Hollywood Reporter

How YouTube Sidestepped Woes Over Apple’s Privacy Changes

When Snap, the first major tech giant out of the gate with third-quarter earnings, revealed Oct. 21 an overall miss caused by Apple’s iOS privacy changes, shares tumbled 20 percent as analysts watched carefully to see whether the dent to targeted advertising would become a trend. For the most part, it has. Days later, Facebook (now officially rebranded as Meta) missed revenue expectations and offered modest projections for its fourth-quarter performance “in light of continued headwinds from Apple’s iOS 14 changes.” Released in April, Apple’s privacy change requires apps to receive user permission to track their behavior across other apps and websites....
AFP

Whistleblower blasts Facebook's Meta rebrand

Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The company last week announced it was changing the name of Facebook's parent company to "Meta" to signal the change in focus. 
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data

Providence, R.I. (AP) — Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete faceprints of more than 1 billion people. The unexpected announcement, delivered with little fanfare in a blog post published Tuesday, represents an abrupt about-face for the social network, which first launched use of the technology more than a decade ago.
AFP

Facebook ends facial recognition over privacy fears

Scandal-hit Facebook is shutting down its long-criticized facial recognition system and deleting scan data on a billion people, it said Tuesday, in a shock response to privacy concerns. The announcement came as the tech giant battles one of its worst crises ever, with reams of internal documents leaked to reporters, lawmakers and US regulators fuelling fresh calls for government regulation. This policy change shuts down a feature that automatically identified people who appeared in Facebook users' digital photos, and was key to the company building a global library of faces that became a magnet for controversy. "This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology's history," wrote Jerome Pesenti, the vice president of artificial intelligence at Facebook's parent company Meta.
Benzinga

Marley One-Branded Functional Mushroom Products Now Sold On Amazon

Psychedelics and mushrooms company Silo Wellness Inc. (OTC:SILFF) recently announced the listing of its portfolio of Marley One-branded mushroom products on Amazon (OTC:NASDAQ). This listing follows the company’s inking of over $4 million in international revenue-driving distribution deals, which cemented strong routes to market for the brand in both the...
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
BBC

Facebook deletes Ethiopia PM's post that urged citizens to 'bury' rebels

Facebook has removed a post from Ethiopia's prime minister for violating its policies against inciting violence. On Sunday, Abiy Ahmed called on citizens take up arms to block the advance of the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). The TPLF has fought a year-long campaign against government forces, capturing key...
WORLD
AFP

Augmented reality: an early taste of the metaverse?

When Facebook unveiled a mock-up last week of the "metaverse" -- supposedly the internet of the future -- it showed people transported to a psychedelic world of flying fish and friendly robots. But while even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges these kinds of experiences could be many years away, some enthusiasts argue that a more modest version of the metaverse is already here. "We're in the early stages of the metaverse, in some ways," Peggy Johnson, CEO of Magic Leap, told AFP at the Web Summit in Lisbon on Tuesday. Magic Leap makes augmented reality (AR) headsets, which have already been used by surgeons preparing to separate a pair of conjoined twins, and by factory supervisors carrying out site inspections.
ELECTRONICS
