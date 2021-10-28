CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Cubera snapper in miami

By JSnooker2006 Miami Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 6 days ago

I really want to catch a Cubera but idk where to start, idk where they hang out or what bait to use if I’m going to target them, what should I do, I’m targeting them in Miami. New Port RicheyPosts: 5,314 Moderator. October 28 edited October 28 #2. It's...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
floridasportsman.com

Some Miami History

And a year or two later.... it was all over... I still have a photo or two of me wearing t-shirts from both Commercial and Dude & Harry's... in 1973 when I was mating out of the old Castaways docks... ..and back in the 50's anglers got heir bait...50 cents...
MIAMI, FL
floridasportsman.com

Vilano Beach Pomps

Went out yesterday morning. Windfinder forecasted a breezy day with gusts up to 25 knots. However, for the first time in history they were wrong in our favor! Slight breeze from the west was pretty nice. Got setup around the jetties with a few others. 1 decent whiting. Lots of...
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

wreck fishing and new "blog" on my website

With Red Grouper and Lanes closed down wreck fishing has been my go to keep rods bent and smiles on everyones face. The wrecks provide a great habitat that attracts bait, which in turn attracts predators. With the amount of bait we have had inshore, I have been spending between...
HOBBIES
The Ledger

Saltwater fishing: Now is the time for mangrove snapper in Tampa Bay

1: At Big Pier 60 in Clearwater, sheepshead have been the most consistent catch this week. Some Spanish mackerel have been caught in the mornings. Mangrove snapper, flounder and speckled trout have also been caught. A redfish and a blacktip shark were also caught this past week. Snook are prowling the pier early to about 11 a.m. and again at dusk. Pier hours are now 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, reports Big Pier 60 Bait & Tackle (727-462-6466).
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homestead, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
floridasportsman.com

Inshore Florida fish fun to catch great to eat

Inshore Florida fishing has so much to offer the serious angle. Let's take a look at four very popular fish that are... First up one of the Sunshine States finest... Once cooked the smooth white Red Fish texture is perfect for almost all recipes. Blackened Red Fish is a treat...
FLORIDA STATE
floridasportsman.com

Kentucky buck

One of my buddy's killed this old man yesterday. A little over 250 lbs. he only had about 3-4 teeth left. Got to be at least 6 1/2, maybe older. Nice 6 pt. Wow. Wonder how he got so big with just 4 teeth. Probably slurping his meals. Lol. He...
KENTUCKY STATE
floridasportsman.com

Targeting Gag Grouper

The highly sought after Gag Grouper is a favorite fish to catch by both novice and experienced anglers:. Gags offer a challenge to catch and are sustainably managed and responsibly harvested under strict U.S. regulations. Gag Grouper grow slowly and can reach more than 3 feet in length. The Florida all tackle record stands at 80.6 pounds caught by B. Smith 1/27/90 off Destin, Florida.
HOBBIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Hemingway
floridasportsman.com

Shrimp update?

We caught plenty for bait on Mandarin Point Sunday last in no time. A couple of days before we caught them in Drs. Lake.......easier on Mandarin Point. Plenty of fish in the river.........though......the front will change things a little. As for the deer. Ours here ( Putnam Co. ) have...
HOBBIES
Marconews.com

Southwest Florida Fishing Report: Snapper, redfish on the rise

An active beach bite is bending the rods and sizzling the drags for nearshore anglers, while offshore anglers remain busy catching snapper in what has been bumpy Gulf conditions. Not to be outshined, backwater enthusiasts are finding increased numbers of redfish making their way into the landing net. Needless to...
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Camping Permit question

Can someone please explain this to me without me needing to call the regional FWC office. My GS Archery Camping permit states, on the permit its self that, "Camping equipment may be left on-site between archery season and the end of General Gun season." However the valid dates show 10/29/21...
HOBBIES
waltonsun.com

FWC: Florida's Gulf recreational red snapper quota met, no fall season

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced Florida’s recreational red snapper quota in Gulf state and federal waters was met during the June 4 through July 28 open season. Anglers had the opportunity to enjoy a 55-day summer Gulf red snapper season this year, which is the longest...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobsters#Cubera#The Whistle Buoy Wreck#Twittershare#Facebook#Ag#Yellowtails
floridasportsman.com

Fall American Red Snapper season

Amendment 40, Sector Separation, is now the law of the land. "Amendment 40 provides one portion of the catch limit for private anglers who own their own boats and another for charter captains. It is an important first step towards solving the downward spiral of management failure that has frustrated fishermen across the Gulf in recent years. That downward spiral almost resulted in a complete shut-out of charter customers from this fishery. Had the Council declined to take action, fishermen who access red snapper from federally permitted charter boats would have been limited to a 2015 season that is even shorter than the meager nine days afforded in 2014. That would have been unacceptable. The Charter Fisherman’s Association supports Amendment 40 because it not only solves short-term problems, but also provides an opportunity to explore new management choices for all recreational fishermen, including those who fish on charter for-hire and private boats."
AGRICULTURE
floridasportsman.com

Fishing Oct.29th

On a less than promising day,went fishing anyway.Some conditions. in our favor;rising tide,partly cloudy,wind yes but not too much,steady. Net result few small snook,two small reds,very few snapper.But. Catching a lot of small fish is better than catching no fish at all. I've had both. One of the best days...
HOBBIES
miamilaker.com

Pets of Miami Lakes

He’s a 5-year-old Miniature Pinscher who lives in Miami Lakes with Jessica Hale Salazar, her husband Gio Salazar and their sons, Thomas, 3, and Nathan, 12 months. “He’s full of energy,” Hale Salazar said. “When he’s not running around, he’s usually bouncing. He can jump about 3-to-4 feet!”. Thor reminds...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
floridasportsman.com

Extreme fishing on the Flying Hub ll

Last Friday the long range overnight Florida Fisherman ll hit he docks Sunday morning with a mountain of fish. The weather was Picture Florida Perfect. This Friday's, 10/29/21, weather forecast is far from perfect. Trip CANCELED!. There will be NO pictures/video to share. Let's share some very recent photographs from...
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
floridasportsman.com

Bait out of Hillsboro Inlet

Where can you get pilchards when coming out of Hillsboro Inlet? Are there any around the inlet this time of the year?
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Good Sunday Morning

America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves. America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves. Abraham Lincoln. · Share on TwitterShare...
FACEBOOK
floridasportsman.com

FPI 11-2

The wife and I headed out around 7am. It was bouncer that I had hoped but doable....just kept the speed down a bit. We headed due east of the inlet and dropped the lines in around 75ft. We picked up a double around 100 ft but only bonitas. A couple of minutes later we got a nice dolphin on a skirted bonita with a trolling weight. We continued heading east to the wall of the stream. Good temperature break but nothing around. We headed back in and found the phins. We had 4 on at once.....boated 3 of the 4, lost one hand lining it in with the trolling weight. The hot spot was 90 - 115ft. We were trolling 7 lines and at one point all 7 went off....it made for some interesting times considering we only had 2 people. We ended up bringing back 10 dolphin, tagging and releasing 2 more ( 22" and 23") and a BFT. We also released a kingfish and some bonita.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy