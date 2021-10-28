CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Recap: Panthers keep focus in 4-1 win over Bruins

By Todd Little
litterboxcats.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Panthers hockey team stayed focused amidst a gathering storm surrounding head Joel Quenneville and beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 to remain undefeated. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots, including 14 of 15 in the opening period, when the Bruins seriously tilted the ice in their favor and limited the Cats...

www.litterboxcats.com

Comments / 0

