Where to go when you’re craving braised meat, red wine, lots of cheese and all the butter. It used to be that nearly every fancy restaurant in the U.S. was French, but these days, we’re just as likely to splash out on an Israeli or Thai meal as we would on a decidedly Françias one. In fact, it’s getting harder and harder to find classic French restaurants that aren’t doing some kind of New American or modern twist. But we still have a few places in Philly, and this is their season: the colder months are when we crave braised meats, red wine, and gratinee a l’oignon. These are the places we head to when those cravings hit.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO