CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market Worth $404 Million By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market by Application (Homeland Security, Military & Defence, Environmental monitoring, Emergency/rapid response & Disaster Management, Narcotics Detection, Chemical leak detection, Forensics), & Region - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 120 million in 2021 to USD 404 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market"28 - Tables 02 - Figures 100 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186510414

Product architecture & ease of use and technological advancements are high growth prospects for the mobile mass spectrometers market during the forecast period.

Environmental testing segment, by application, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2021 to 2026.

Based on application, mobile mass spectrometers market has been segmented into homeland security, environmental testing, narcotics detection, forensics, rapid response & disaster management military and other applications. Environmental testing is the key application of mobile mass spectrometers. Rising global demand for in situ environmental monitoring is expected to drive the mobile mass spectrometer market. Moreover, regulations and legislations set forth by government organizations have triggered the testing, inspection, and certification of environmental samples tested by the government and manufacturing companies. Regulatory bodies have introduced guidelines for regulating the inspection, sampling, and testing services of environmental samples to detect the presence of pollutants and contaminants. These bodies have introduced various programs to generate awareness and set testing specifications to ensure the safety of the environment and reduce the health risks associated with a polluted environment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=186510414

North America: The dominating market in the mobile mass spectrometers industry.

North America has a diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure, with the rapid adoption of portable and technologically advanced techniques among end-user industries. North America accounted for the largest market share in the mobile mass spectrometers market in 2020. A number of factors, such as growing greater government focus on narcotics detection and homeland security and the opioid crisis are driving the growth of the North American mobile mass spectrometers market globally. Moreover, in North American region the regulatory bodies are closely monitoring the safety and quality of the environment to establish environmental safety across the geographies.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=186510414

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the mobile mass spectrometers market. The major players in the mobile mass spectrometer industry are FLIR (US), 908 Devices(US), PerkinElmer (US), Inficon ( Switzerland), BaySpec (US)Bruker Corporation (US), PURSPEC (US), Focused Photonics ( China), 1st detect (US), and Kore Technology(UK) among others.

These players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the mobile mass spectrometers market. Products up-gradation, new product launches, investments, and expansions have been a widely adopted strategy by the major players in the mobile mass spectrometers industry.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Environmental Monitoring Market by Product (Indoor, Outdoor Monitors [Fixed, Portable], Sensors, Wearables), Component (Particulate, Gas, Temperature, Noise), Sampling Method (Continuous, Active), Application (Air, Water, Soil, Noise) - Global Forecast to 2025

Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market by Product (Camera, Reagent, Consumable, LC, GC, Electrophoresis, PCR, NGS, MS, IR, UV-Vis Spectrometer), Application (Toxicology, DNA Analysis, Biometric), End user (Government & Forensic Lab) - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.comResearch Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mobile-mass-spectrometers-market.aspVisit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.comContent Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mobile-mass-spectrometers.asp

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-mass-spectrometers-market-worth-404-million-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301410830.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

The Worldwide LED Driver Industry Is Estimated To Reach $12.25 Billion By 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Driver Market by Luminaire Type Supply Type Component, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global collision avoidance sensor market size was valued at $4.00 billion in 2020, and is projected...
MARKETS
TheStreet

DarkPulse, Inc. Launches Precise Point Fugitive Source Methane Emissions Detection Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) ("DarkPulse" and the "Company"), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the "DarkPulse Technology") which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced the launch of its Precise Point Emissions Services utilizing "around the block or around the world" capabilities. The Company's methane detection platform comprises world class laser systems including the AILF U - 10 laser methane leak detector flown on DJI UAV platforms by Remote Intelligence and TerraData Unmanned. These platforms can locate the precise point source of fugitive methane emissions and display data anywhere on any device with an AI powered globally available User Interface.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Progress Solar Solutions® Announces New Lower Cost Mobile Solar Light Tower Model

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Solar Solutions ® announces a new reduced cost model of portable solar light towers. Responding to historic increases in the price of steel, Progress Solar ® has reduced the amount of steel in the SLT ™ line by 1/3 to reduce the cost of the new SLT 700 ™. Combined with our Solar/Wind ™ and Solar/Hybrid ™ light tower lines this gives Progress Solar ® the most diverse portfolio of mobile solar light towers in the industry.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Environment#Product Market#Spectrometer#Homeland Security#Disaster Management#Narcotics Detection#Chemical#Forensics#Marketsandmarkets#Cagr#Toc
TheStreet

Global Carbon Footprint Management Markets Report 2021: Rising Focus On Enterprise Sustainability Among Organizations Is A Key Trend Gaining Popularity

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global carbon footprint management market is expected to grow from $7.76 billion in 2020 to $8.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth...
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Xebec Acquires Colorado-based UECompression To Establish North America's Leading Renewable Natural Gas And Hydrogen Manufacturing Facility

Acquisition of Denver area based UECompression ("UEC") to expand North American production capacity five-fold for a total of 150 to 190 containerized BGX Biostream™ ("Biostream) and Hy.GEN® hydrogen units per year to meet accelerating U.S. demand for standardized renewable gas systems. Further optimizes global manufacturing footprint by bringing Xebec's European...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
chatsports.com

Ultraviolet-Visible Spectrometer Market Insights 2021. A Detailed Research Report

DataIntelo has released their new Ultraviolet-Visible Spectrometer Market research report and forecasts for the industry for next eight years. The company predicts that by 2028, there will be a XX% increase in global demand and market will grow with a CAGR of XX%. With this forecast, the future of Ultraviolet-Visible Spectrometer market looks bright. The research report on Ultraviolet-Visible Spectrometer market includes insights into various segments such as types, applications, end-users and geography which are discussed in detail alongside their respective growth prospects for 2021-2028. The report also offers an overview of leading players present across these segments along with their recent developments/strategies for future growth.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Anatomic Pathology Market Worth $49.1 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Service (Instruments (Cell Processor, Microtome), Consumable, Histopathology, Cytopathology, Application (Disease Diagnosis (Cancer (Breast, Lung), End User (Hospital Laboratories), Region - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 49.1 billion by 2026 from USD 35.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0%.
CANCER
TheStreet

Climate Finance Partnership Mobilizes US$673 Million To Accelerate Net Zero Transition In Emerging Markets

BlackRock has achieved a US$673 million final fundraise for the Climate Finance Partnership (CFP), a flagship public-private finance vehicle focused on investing in climate infrastructure across emerging markets in order to help accelerate the global transition to a net zero economy. A global consortium of 22 investors including governments, philanthropies, and institutional investors committed to the fundraise, which was oversubscribed and exceeded its target of US$500 million.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Worsening shortages, high prices restrain U.S. manufacturing activity

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in October, with all industries reporting record-long lead times for raw materials, indicating that stretched supply chains continued to constrain economic activity early in the fourth quarter. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also hinted at some moderation in demand...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Advanced Wound Care Market Worth $12.8 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film, Alginate), NPWT, Debridement Devices, Grafts, Matrices, Topical Agents), Wound Type (Surgical, Traumatic, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospital, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Advanced Wound Care Market is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2026 from USD 9.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.2%.
MARKETS
SmartAsset

How to Invest in the Stock Market in India

India has the seventh-largest economy in the world, but it was not until the 1990s that it became possible for foreigners to invest in India. Since then, India became a rapidly growing emerging market. The “I” in BRICS stands for … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in the Stock Market in India appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
chatsports.com

Exclusive Research Report On Cloud Fax Market 2021. Major Players – OpenText, CenturyLink, Esker, eFax Corporate, Concord, etc.

DataIntelo announces the release of a new report, “Cloud Fax Market Research Report 2021″. The statistics and insights provide an in-depth look into the market and opportunities. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market shares, size, trends, and forecasts for the global Cloud Fax market. It also covers...
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Exclusive Report on Inflator Pump Market 2021-2027 | Coltri, MICHELIN, Newsmy, GOODYEAR

In this study, we have uploaded a latest industry analysis by the Global Inflator Pump Market 2021-2027 sales and demand evaluation that accelerated through forecast period 2027 as possible growth statistics recover across the globe. The new findings on the global Inflator Pump market are completely intended to showcase powerful insights into hidden growth opportunities as well as key challenges that have faced by the industry manufacturers. Furthermore, the report offers numerous recommendations in order to help businesses to get prepare for various unforeseen threats.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

SMS Marketing Software Market size worth $ 24,687.10 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 20.40% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

SMS Marketing Software Market is on a substantial growth trajectory and attributed to growth in demand for marketing automation software, increase in online shopping behavior, and availability of cloud-based solutions at a low price. Moreover, SMS marketing software helps businesses to build and manage subscriber lists, send mass text campaigns, automate customer engagement along with the continuously growing demand for marketing automation software is boosting the growth of the SMS Marketing Software Market.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy