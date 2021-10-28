CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well Connected Receives Innovation Of The Year Award

By PR Newswire
GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Connected, a Front Porch Community Services Program, received the 2021 Innovation of the Year Award from the SCAN Foundation for its human-centered design. The SCAN Foundation announced the honor at its 2021 Forum Amplifying All Voices on Aging on October 27 th.

Well Connected, a program designed to reduce social isolation and increase social connection, offers phone and online activities that build community through group conversations, games, and education. With activities in both English and Spanish, Well Connected and Well Connected Español are free and involve more than 4,000 participants in 49 states.

Amber Carroll, senior director of connection programs, accepted the honor, saying, "What's really unique about these programs is they are very much led by our participant community." Soon after the program was established in 2004, participants began to voice interest in facilitating their own groups. "That really launched the first human design piece of the Well Connected program, where participants brought their passions and their interests to the table to lead groups," said Carroll.

Organizations considered for the award were evaluated based on criteria including understanding older adults' needs, wants, and preferences through research, and involving older adults in the design process from ideation to iteration.

Andy Andersen, Well Connected participant and facilitator, first learned of the program through the MLS, the library service for the blind and visually handicapped. He now facilitates a group for those who are visually impaired or dealing with vision loss. "I'm totally blind, so I've been through all that. And it's neat to tell them that just because you're blind doesn't mean life is over."

"I see the future of healthcare entities leveraging programs like this and supporting programs like this, to connect older adults to each other," said Carroll.

This award comes one week after Well Connected was also honored with a Bronze prize for its Agora app from McKnight's Senior Living. Agora overcomes accessibility challenges, providing easy access to connect participants with activities by calling participants directly.

To see the full award presentation, visit www.thescanfoundation.org/recognizing-excellence/innovation-award. Learn more about Well Connected at https://covia.org/programs/well-connected/.

About Front Porch Front Porch is a not-for-profit system that supports communities, residents, and participants in programs and services nationwide. Our mission is to inspire and build community, cultivating meaningful relationships and experiences that respond creatively to changing needs.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/well-connected-receives-innovation-of-the-year-award-301411223.html

SOURCE Front Porch

