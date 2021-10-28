25 Elf On The Shelf Quotes & Instagram Captions For Elves With A Mind Of Their Own

We're well into the fall, and you've probably had your fair share of Pumpkin Spice Lattes by now. Not only are you all about the lattes, but you’ve also got plenty of pumpkin spice bread, muffins, beignets, and maybe even pumpkin spice Oreos in your rotation. Some people might say it's pumpkin overload, but you know there can never be enough pumpkin-inspired things this time of year. You’re up for trying anything and everything pumpkin spice flavored, meaning you’ll be posting lots of foodie content along with all your fall photo dumps. With that in mind, you'll need some new captions to go with your pumpkin pics. You've probably seen all the go-to puns and festive fall sayings, so now you're in need of clever pumpkin spice captions you haven't used before.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO