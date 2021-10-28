CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against TMC The Metals Company Inc. F/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. - TMC, TMCWW, SOAC, SOAC.U, SOACWS

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TMC, TMCWW) (NYSE: SOAC, SOAC.U, SOACWS) between March 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for TMC investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the TMC class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2173.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company had significantly overpaid to acquire Tonga Offshore Mining Limited ("TOML") to undisclosed insiders; (2) the Company had artificially inflated its Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. ("NORI") exploration expenditures to give investors a false scale of its operations; (3) the Company's purported 100% interest in NORI was questionable given prior disclosures to the International Seabed Authority ("ISA" or the "Authority") that NORI was wholly owned by two Nauruan foundations and that all future income from NORI would be used in Nauru; (4) defendants had significantly downplayed the environmental risks of deep-sea mining polymetallic nodules and failed to adequately warn investors of the regulatory risks faced by the Company's environmentally risky exploitation plans; (5) the Company's private investment in public equity ("PIPE") financing was not fully committed and, therefore, the Company would not have the cash necessary for large sale commercial production; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's valuation was significantly less than defendants disclosed to investors; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 27, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2173.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005874/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Against AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) securities between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. AppHavest is a sustainable food company that operates applied technology greenhouses to produce fresh, chemical-free, non-GMO fruits, vegetables, and related products.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd F/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (RECAF) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. ("ReconAfrica" or the "Company") (OTC: RECAF) securities between February 28, 2019 and September 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). ReconAfrica investors have until December 27, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms, Inc. F/k/a Facebook, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or "the Company") (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
LAW
TheStreet

CEI ALERT: Camber Energy, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) - Get Camber Energy, Inc. Report securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until December 28, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Coggins v. Camber Energy, Inc., No. 21-cv-03574 (S.D. Tex.). Commenced on October 29, 2021, the Camber Energy class action lawsuit charges Camber Energy and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Securities Class Action#Class Actions#Securities Laws#Tmcww#Soacws#Toml#Company#Nori#Isa#The Authority#Nauruan
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or the "Company") (Z) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class C Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company ("R. R. Donnelley & Sons" or the "Company") (RRD) - Get R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Report, in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC ("Atlas"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $8.52 per share in cash for each share of R. R. Donnelley & Sons common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $2.1 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: F NVT U ) (the "Company"), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more operating businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, for gross proceeds to the Company of $150,000,000. The Company's units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "FNVTU" and are expected to begin trading on November 4, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and three-quarters of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "FNVT" and "FNVTW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about November 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims Of Securities Fraud Against Zillow Group, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Zillow (NASDAQ: Z and ZG). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Zillow may have made regarding its business operations and prospects. The investigation focuses on whether Zillow properly disclosed the viability and value of using...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheStreet

D-MARKET/HEPSIBURADA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading D/b/a Hepsiburada - HEPS

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until December 20, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NasdaqGS: HEPS), if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") issued in connection with its July 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ZEV, ZEV.WS

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV, ZEV.WS) between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 14, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HÖEGH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Höegh LNG Partners And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Höegh LNG Partners ("Höegh" or the "Company") (HMLP) - Get Hoegh LNG Partners LP Report in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Höegh securities between August 22, 2019 and July 27, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 27, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Chegg, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or "the Company") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NVAX INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Novavax, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - NVAX

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report resulting from allegations that Novavax may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Lightning EMotors, Inc. (ZEV)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming December 14, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") (ZEV) - Get LIGHTNING EMOTORS, INC Report securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021 inclusive (the "Class Period").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired InnovAge Holding Corp. ("InnovAge" or the "Company") (INNV) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). InnovAge investors have until December 13, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

FACEBOOK, INC. (NASDAQ: FB) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or the "Company") (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report from November 3, 2016 through October 4, 2021(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Announces Securities Class Action Against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi A/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading D/b/a/ Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada ("Hepsiburada" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEPS) and other defendants, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Hepsiburada American Depositary Receipts ("shares") since July 1, 2021 and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney, Jonathan Zimmerman, at (844) 818-6980 or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com for more information.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HYZN Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Hyzon Motors Inc. F/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (HYZN) (NASDAQ: HYZNW). Class Period: February 9, 2021...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Is Investigating ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) F/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (FVAC) On Behalf Of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) to determine whether certain ATI officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. ATI is an outpatient physical therapy company that owns and operates nearly 900 clinics across 25 states.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy