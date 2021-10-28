CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graystone Company Purchases Additional S19j Pros For Its Bitcoin Mining Operation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) is pleased to announce the execution of a purchase order for bitcoin mining equipment. The initial purchase order was paid for on 10/28/2021 and consists of 10 unit of S19j Pro (100 TH/S) machines. This new equipment is scheduled for December delivery and is expected to be installed in January 2022. Within the next 30 days, the Company plans to purchase additional units.

The Company has reached an agreement with a new hosting facility, where the new units will be installed. The cost to host the units is approximately $185 per unit per month. Due to extremely high demand, we are planning to dedicate some of the equipment and space we have acquired to subleasing to 3rd party clients. This business model will provide supplemental revenue in addition to mining BTC for ourselves.

About The Graystone Company, Inc.

Graystone Company operates two divisions: A Bitcoin BTC mining operation and a Wellness, Longevity and Anti-Aging product line. The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.

Corporate Website: www.thegraystonecompany.com Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGraystoneco Graystone Mining Twitter: https://twitter.com/Graystonemining

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as equipment pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://novablock.com/calculator.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Graystone CompanyEmail: info@thegraystonecompany.com Phone: (954) 271-2704

