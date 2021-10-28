CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Qmerit Teams Up With Ford Motor Company For Electric Vehicle Home Charging Installations For Automaker's Mustang Mach-E Customers

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmerit, a leader in electrification and green energy transformation, has teamed up with Ford Motor Company for home EV charger station installations for its currently available all-electric vehicles. Qmerit will provide Ford's Mustang Mach-E customers with its Charge@Home services for installing and supporting EV charger stations at individual homes and multi-family residences.

Ford Strives for an All-Electric Future

Ford is investing more than $30 billion in fully electric vehicles globally through 2025 and by 2030 expects 40 to 50 percent of its global vehicle volume to be fully electric. The company's current retail EV lineup includes the Mustang Mach-E and GT derivatives, to which Qmerit is a retail installation provider. The automaker is putting strong emphasis on EV charging infrastructure through North America's largest public charging network, the Blue Oval™ Charge Network, and is providing customers with seamless solutions for at-home charging as well:

  1. Ford Mobile Charger - Comes standard with two connectors with charging speeds that fit different lifestyles. The first can plug into any 120V outlet in a standard home or garage. It has an average range of three miles per charging hour. The second connects to 240V/30A NEMA 14-50 outlets and provides an average of 20 miles per charging hour. However, outlets like this typically require installation from a licensed electrician.
  2. Ford Connected Charge Station- Offered as an additional purchase to the Mustang Mach-E. These 240V/48A hard-wired stations provide an estimated average of 28 miles per charging hour. The stations also come with intelligent features such as charge time scheduling, energy tracking, and connectivity to customer devices via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Teaming Up with Ford to Support Current Mustang Mach-E Customers

Qmerit operates the largest network of certified EV charger station installers in North America. They connect individual and fleet customers with licensed electrical contractors best suited for their unique configurations, personal needs and geography. Qmerit has already performed over 10,000 EV charger installations in homes and multi-family residences, making them a reliable Ford Preferred Partner for the EV Charging@Home solution.

"Ford is striving to make the transition to an all-electric lifestyle easy for our customers," Matt Stover, Director of Charging, Energy Services and Business Development, Ford Motor Company. "With up to 80 percent of charging currently being done at home, a seamless installation process for all Mustang Mach-E at-home charging needs is critical."

Ford's Mustang Mach-E customers can choose to add a Ford Connected Charge Station to their orders and finance them with the vehicle. They can also order directly through their dealer of choice before or after the purchase. Afterward, they can visit Qmerit to find certified installers in their area. The installation service extends to Mustang Mach-E customers who need an upgrade to a 240V outlet for their Ford Mobile Chargers.

"Qmerit is honored to support this historic and groundbreaking American institution in the electrification of some of the most iconic cars and trucks ever. Coupling at-home charging with Henry Ford's foundational mass market vehicle production vision and innovation makes it all the more meaningful in driving mainstream adoption of EVs" Tracy K. Price, CEO & Founder, Qmerit.

Qmerit teaming up with Ford is a big step toward making at home EV charging an industry standard, bringing electrification directly into the homes of light-duty vehicle owners and pushing zero-carbon initiatives forward.

About Qmerit

Qmerit, headquartered in Irvine, California, simplifies the adoption of electrification products for residential and small business markets. A leader in green energy transformation, the company provides value-driven services throughout the renewable energy equipment implementation lifecycle. This is delivered through Qmerit's network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners and Certified Installers, who are skilled in system implementation and integration as well as ongoing support and maintenance. Combining this nationwide network of certified electrical contractors with the company's purpose-built digital managed services platform and white-glove concierge services, Qmerit delivers customers an unmatched quality experience related to electric vehicle charging stations, battery storage systems, solar system integration and microgrid solutions. For more information on Qmerit, please visit: Qmerit.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

Contact: Samantha Graham, samantha.graham@qmerit.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qmerit-teams-up-with-ford-motor-company-for-electric-vehicle-home-charging-installations-for-automakers-mustang-mach-e-customers-301411089.html

SOURCE Qmerit

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Customized Pickups And Mustangs Dominate Ford’s SEMA Display

Ford has left no stone unturned in readying an array of vehicles for SEMA that includes one particularly interesting 1978 F-100. The automaker has focused most of its efforts on launching modified versions of its most popular pickup truck models, including the 2022 Maverick, Ranger and F-Series. Of these, the bright blue ‘Tucci’ Maverick you see below is one of the most striking.
CARS
topgear.com

Ford has put a Mustang Mach-E battery into this 1978 F-100 truck

Welcome to today’s must-have: an old Ford pickup with 480 electric horsepowers. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The story here isn’t ‘Old Car Gets Electric Power’, but more an announcement that Ford is offering an electric...
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept unveiled

Shelby has unveiled a new version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept and the car is being shown off at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. The show takes place between the 2nd and 5th of November. The car has had a number of upgrades...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Overwhelmingly Recommend It

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has been gaining in popularity with new vehicle shoppers since its launch late last year, and in spite of the semiconductor chip shortage, the EV crossover quickly outproduced and outsold the ICE-powered Ford Mustang after just a few months of being on sale. Last month, Ford said that it was on pace to deliver 50,000 Mach-Es by the end of the year, an impressive feat given the fact that production has been very limited due to the semiconductor chip shortage. As it turns out, much of that success can be attributed to word of mouth.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota bZ4X vs. 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The 2022 Toyota bZ4X is coming soon. The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV is considered the best electric SUV of the year. Which electric SUV is better? Time for 2022 Toyota bZ4X vs. 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. The 2022 Toyota bZ4X is coming to shock the world. The 2022...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Chevy Bolt EUV vs. VW ID4 vs. Ford Mustang Mach-E: The Mainstreamers

Electric vehicles have long faced an uphill battle toward consumer acceptance. Although there are a number of reasons for this, two in particular have stood out as significant barriers: high prices relative to equivalent gasoline-powered cars and limited driving range. Both, though, are largely things of the past, with the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Canceled! 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 And Shelby GT500 Orders

There's good news and bad news for Ford fans buying high-performance versions of their favorite pony car. First, the bad news. According to a member of the Mustang6G forum, Ford has canceled some customer orders for the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 and Shelby GT500. The reason? A parts shortage. We don't know which specific components are in short supply or whether the semiconductor chip crisis is part of the reason. Whatever the case, these buyers will not be receiving their muscle cars when they initially expected.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stover
Person
Henry Ford
AFP

Toyota ranked one of worst major automakers for emissions efforts

The world's top-selling carmaker Toyota has come joint last in a Greenpeace ranking of carbon emission efforts by auto firms, according to a list published Thursday during the COP26 climate summit. The campaign group gave Toyota and US-European firm Stellantis "F minus minus" grades for decarbonisation efforts including phasing out engines that burn planet-warming fossil fuels in favour of electric vehicles. Minimising carbon emissions in the supply chain and reusing or developing greener technology for car batteries were among the factors examined in the report that compared 10 major automakers. General Motors received the least damning rating with a C- grade, followed by a D for Volkswagen and D- for Renault.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Ford is selling Mach-E crate motors to promote custom EV conversions like this F-100 concept

Ford Motor Company has taken its dedication to electrification a step further by offering its Eluminator electric crate motor to the public to create custom EVs of their own. The 281 horsepower Eluminator motor is present in the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, and can now be installed into other vehicles, such as an electrified 1978 Ford F-100 pickup.
CARS
insideevs.com

US: Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Improved In October 2021

Ford brand reports 167,572 vehicle sales in October in the U.S. (down 3.3% year-over-year) and 1,499,114 year-to-date (down 6.4%). The rate of decline is now much lower than before, so the semiconductor supply constraints probably eased. Another bgt of ood news is that sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs...
ECONOMY
Top Speed

Ford’s Strong Show At The SEMA 2021 Continues With Mustang And Mustang Mach-E Concepts

Ford Mustang Mach-E Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Mustang Mach-E GT AWD. The Austin Hatcher Foundation designed this Mach-E to help families battling pediatric cancer through occupational and diversion therapy programs. It is based on the GT trim with the all-wheel-drive system. The SUV is finished in Space White exterior shade and comes with a black vinyl roof wrap by Wastegate Technologies. It rides on 20-inch Rotiform WheelsTM Alloy R-159 OZR wheels with Brembo brakes.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang Mach E#Ev#All Electric Future Ford#Nema#Bluetooth#Wi Fi
Autoblog

Enter here to win a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. Regardless of what you think about Ford using the name Mustang for an electric...
CARS
techeblog.com

Ford F-100 Eluminator Concept Truck Uses Mach-E GT Performance Edition Battery Electric Powertrain

Revealed at SEMA 2021 in Las Vegas, the Ford F-100 Eluminator is based on a heritage 1978 F-100 pickup, but with several modern upgrades. It features all-wheel drive via two powerful electric motors shared with the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, generating 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft. of torque. Want to build your own Eluminator? Just pick up this e-crate motor from Ford Performance Parts. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Ford Mustang Mach-E gets Shelby treatment for SEMA 2021

Legendary tuning firm gives a glimpse of its all-electric future as part of Ford's eye-catching SEMA display. Ford has taken to the SEMA aftermarket exhibition in Las Vegas to present an array of concept cars highlighting the range of accessories and performance parts available to Ford buyers in the US.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
dbusiness.com

Ford and Qmerit Team Up for At-home EV Charging Services

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn and Qmerit, a leader in electrification and green energy transformation, will provide Mustang Mach-E customers with Charge@Home services for installing and supporting EV charger stations at individual homes and multi-family residences. Qmerit’s EV charger installation services make it easy to charge at home with either...
DEARBORN, MI
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car With the Best Technology

The auto industry faces two challenges as technology systems become more complex. One is that drivers find them so complicated that they do not use them. The other is that the technology requires components that are not always available. A semiconductor chip shortage, which includes those often used in auto electronics systems, has severely limited […]
CARS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy