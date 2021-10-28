CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Wax Center Partners Opens New European Wax Center In San Leandro, CA

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wax Center Partners ("WCP"), a European Wax Center franchise, opens a new center at 1233B Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94577. Wax Center Partners currently operates 19 European Wax Center locations—13 in northern California and 6 in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area.

WCP currently operates 19 EWC locations, and is actively seeking to expand its footprint throughout the network.

"We are thrilled with the opening of our new center in San Leandro, and to welcome our guests we are offering a special 'Buy 3 Get 1 Free Wax Pass' until October 31 st, 2021," mentioned Mandisa Cox, Director of Center Operations for WCP.

In addition to the new center promotion, European Wax Center offers new guests 50% off their first Brazilian wax or a free bikini line, underarm, nose, ear, or brow wax.

The San Leandro center is open Mon-Fri from 8:30 am to 8:00 pm and Sat-Sun from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm. To book an appointment please call (510) 288-4949 or visit www.waxcenter.com.

Wax Center Partners is a European Wax Center platform launched in May 2021 as a partnership between the Stieber EWC franchise and MKH Capital Partners ("MKH"), a family-backed, Miami-based private equity firm. WCP combines the Stieber's outstanding European Wax Center operating knowledge and brand culture, with MKH's expertise in growing businesses and financial resources. WCP defined a strong growth plan, and in less than five months has scaled from 11 to 19 European Wax Centers throughout California and Texas and has 3 additional centers scheduled to open this year in northern California.

"I'm proud of the effort and commitment the entire WCP team has shown to grow our business, all while we continue to focus on the importance of culture and delivering best-in-class services to our guests," said Julie Marlin, VP of Center Operations for WCP.

Wax Center Partners is actively seeking opportunities to expand its footprint throughout the European Wax Center network through both new developments and additional acquisitions or partnerships in new and existing markets. For more information, please contact Larry Stieber at larry@stieberewc.com and visit www.mkhcapitalpartners.com.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home (OOH) waxing services in the United States, with a network of over 800 centers nationwide. European Wax Center, Inc. provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. European Wax Center, Inc. continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax ™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing a more pleasant, virtually painless experience. Delivering a 360-guest experience, they offer solutions to consumers' top hair removal related skincare concerns with a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: www.waxcenter.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wax-center-partners-opens-new-european-wax-center-in-san-leandro-ca-301410485.html

SOURCE Wax Center Partners

Comments / 0

Related
aidshealth.org

New AHF HCC, Pharmacy & Wellness Center open in San Diego

Ribbon-cutting and Reception Friday, October 29, 11:00 a.m. AHF’s new flagship facility in San Diego to house a state-of-the-art HIV/AIDS treatment clinic, a full-service AHF Pharmacy and an AHF Wellness Center—AHF’s first in San Diego—offering free HIV and STD testing and treatment. On Saturday, Oct. 30th, AHF will host a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Secret SF

All Bay Area Counties Are Back In CDC’s Top Two Tiers For Covid Transmission

A number of local counties have returned to the orange “substantial” and red “high” transmission tiers. The Bay Area leads the state in terms of high vaccination turnout and low hospitalization rates, but all counties have now returned to the CDC’s top two tiers for COVID transmission. Last week, October 26 transmission rates showed many counties in the yellow “moderate” tier, including San Francisco. But as of yesterday, November 2, all have experienced a spike in transmission rates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Spike In Cases In Bay Area Counties Not Likely To Bring Back Mask Mandates For Vaccinated

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — Just as mask mandates in the Bay Area begin are lifting, now there is a rise in cases that elevates the entire Bay Area into CDC’s substantial and high transmission tiers. But that doesn’t mean some counties will reimpose mask mandates to slow the spread. On Monday, Marin County rolled back its indoor mask mandate for those that are vaccinated. The county says cases have gone up but not high enough to change the rules again. Marin County Public Information Officer Laine Hendrick says it wasn’t a surprise that the county fell back in the substantial tier for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
SFGate

Bay Area backslides on CDC COVID map, extending many mask mandates

A day after San Mateo and Alameda counties returned to the "substantial" (orange) tier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's county-by-county COVID-19 data tracker, the final two Bay Area counties that remained in the "moderate" (yellow) tier — San Francisco and Marin — were also put in the "substantial" tier.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These 2 Bay Area counties slip in COVID metrics

OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda and San Mateo counties won't be lifting their mask mandates any time soon. They had been in line to be the next counties to allow people to stop wearing masks in nearly all indoor settings. To do that, they had to have a moderate rate of...
SAN MATEO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waxing#Hair Removal#Ewc#Wcp#Center Operations#Brazilian#Stieber Ewc#Mkh Capital Partners#European Wax Centers#Vp
TheStreet

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 after the market close. An updated investor presentation will be available on the investor relations tab of the Company's website after the release.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Shattuck Labs Announces Participation In Upcoming November Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease with three ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials, today announced that company management will participate in four virtual investor conferences in November 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Paragon Energy Solutions Purchases Technology Resources; Ted Quinn Joins Paragon As VP Of Licensing

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Energy Solutions, known for tackling the nuclear industry's most difficult challenges, has acquired Technology Resources (TR), a firm focused on nuclear reactor instrumentation and control system licensing and engineering support for the existing fleet and new reactors across the U.S. and around the world.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

UPDATE - Willis Towers Watson Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Report, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today that it will participate in the following conferences: the 2021 Raymond James Insurance Conference on November 9, 2021 and the Gearing up for the New Normal: A Virtual Best Ideas Conference by MKM on November 17, 2021. Both events are virtual.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Progress Solar Solutions® Announces New Lower Cost Mobile Solar Light Tower Model

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Solar Solutions ® announces a new reduced cost model of portable solar light towers. Responding to historic increases in the price of steel, Progress Solar ® has reduced the amount of steel in the SLT ™ line by 1/3 to reduce the cost of the new SLT 700 ™. Combined with our Solar/Wind ™ and Solar/Hybrid ™ light tower lines this gives Progress Solar ® the most diverse portfolio of mobile solar light towers in the industry.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Range Media Partners And Game Play Network, Inc. Announce Plans To Launch IGaming Joint Venture

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Range Media Partners and Los Angeles-based iGaming company Game Play Network, Inc. (GPN) announced plans for a joint venture that will create talent-driven iGaming experiences for Range Media Partners celebrity and brand clients. Additionally, Range will partner with GPN to develop new marketing strategies, create new capabilities for players and further enhance the overall player experience.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Monomoy Capital Partners Agrees To Acquire Trinity Highway Products

Monomoy Capital Partners, a middle-market private investment firm focused on operational value creation, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Trinity Highway Products ("THP" or the "Company") from Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) - Get Trinity Industries, Inc. Report for approximately $375 million. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation Releases 2021 Clinical Trials Report In Conjunction With 14th Annual CTAD Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A more robust pipeline of novel targets spanning all clinical trial phases and an ongoing focus on therapeutics driven by the biology of aging offers new hope for treating Alzheimer's disease, and slowing or stopping its progression, according to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation ( ADDF). Today, the ADDF announced that it will issue its 2021 Clinical Trials Report (embargoed for Tuesday, November 9, 2021), an analysis of 118 Alzheimer's clinical trials, in conjunction with the 14 th Annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference ( CTAD) in Boston, November 9-12, 2021.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Xebec Acquires Colorado-based UECompression To Establish North America's Leading Renewable Natural Gas And Hydrogen Manufacturing Facility

Acquisition of Denver area based UECompression ("UEC") to expand North American production capacity five-fold for a total of 150 to 190 containerized BGX Biostream™ ("Biostream) and Hy.GEN® hydrogen units per year to meet accelerating U.S. demand for standardized renewable gas systems. Further optimizes global manufacturing footprint by bringing Xebec's European...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy