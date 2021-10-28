CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IIROC Trading Resumption - TVC

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Three Valley Copper Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: TVC

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

