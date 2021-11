The El Campo Lady Lions have volunteered to collect used eye glasses from the deposit boxes in El Campo. Those who wish to donate eye wear can contact the group to have them picked up by notifying them by email at ecladylions@yahoo.com or message them on their Facebook page. Also, businesses who wish to have a box placed in their office, can contact Barbara Bean at barbean812@yahoo.com. Providing eye glasses to people who need them, but can’t afford the cost, is a project of Lions Clubs all over the world.

WHARTON COUNTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO