CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Enter If You Dare: Wendy's Treats Jacksonville Metro Area To Haunted House Of Fryght

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Happy Hallo-Weendy's weekend! Wendy's® kicks off the most fry-ghtening weekend of the year with its first ever Haunted House of Fryght. Taking last year's Scare-Thru up a notch, the immersive experience is inspired by the horror of cold and soggy fries served up by other guys. Jacksonville locals will get an up-close-and-personal look at the scary truth behind cold and soggy fry disappointment, brought to life through a series of interactive moments in pursuit of the ultimate treat - Wendy's Hot & Crispy fries.

Those brave enough will enter Wendy's House of Fryght amidst a graveyard of tombstones, surrounded by recreations of freaky films, recast with the scariest star of them all - a cold and soggy fry. Roast in peace, clowns, kings and jack-o-lanterns.

Guests who successfully stomach the experience will make it to fry-topia, where the fries are nothing but hot and crispy. Don't worry, the experience isn't all tricks. Locals will be treated to Wendy's new Hot & Crispy fries, paired with a bone chilling Frosty® dessert. Now, that's worth facing your fears!

WHEN: Customers in the Jacksonville metro area can get their scare on leading into Hallo-Weendy's weekend:

  • Thursday, October 28 from 3-10 p.m.
  • Friday, October 29 from 3 - 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 30 from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

WHERE: Located down the block from TIAA Bank Field at 1010 East Adams Street in Jacksonville.

HOW: If you dare, stroll up to the House of Fryght and join the queue to experience the journey from barren bone chilling graveyard of cold and soggy fries to the land of Hot & Crispy. Hot, hot, victory.

Don't be scared if you can't make it to the fry-ghtful experience - Wendy's has a few more treats up its sleeve:

  • Frozen with Fear? Hot & Crispy…Guaranteed: No one deserves to be a victim of the fry-ghtening cold and soggy offerings at industry competitors. With the Hot & Crispy Guarantee if your fries aren't hot and crispy when you receive them, Wendy's will replace them*, no questions asked.
  • Free Bone-Chilling Frosty: Score a FREE Small Frosty with the purchase of any size Hot & Crispy Fry via Wendy's app offer.** 
  • Handing Out Candy for Trick or Treaters? Treat Yourself and Order In: 
  • Wendy's is offering $0 delivery fee in-app this Halloween weekend***
  • Free Any Size Fry with $15 Min order from October 25 - November 7**** via Grubhub

Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fries are available nationally via Wendy's drive-thru, contactless pickup via mobile order or through delivery with Wendy's app, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

ABOUT WENDY'S: Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at  www.wendys.com/franchising. 

Visit  www.wendys.com and  www.squaredealblog.com  for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at  www.facebook.com/wendys/.   

*If Wendy's new fries are not hot & crispy when you receive them, bring them back and we'll replace them.  **Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy's.  Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy's app.  Account registration required. Not valid within combo or with any other offer. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app.  Excludes Topped Fries. See offer in Wendy's app for further details.   ***Available at participating U.S. Wendy's.  Offer only valid this Saturday and Sunday, October 30-31, 2021 on delivery orders placed in the Wendy's App.  Service fee and taxes apply.  Wendy's App download and registration required.  Not valid on third-party delivery platforms.  Subject to cancellation at any time.  See Wendy's App for further details.  ****Offer valid 10/25/21 - 10/31/21. Ala carte only. Taxes and fees still apply. Order min of $15 before taxes and applicable fees. Valid at participating Wendy's U.S. locations only, where Grubhub is available. Exclusions may apply. *****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enter-if-you-dare-wendys-treats-jacksonville-metro-area-to-haunted-house-of-fryght-301411214.html

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Almost 23% Of People Said This Steakhouse Has The Worst Steak

If you're splurging on steak, you obviously want a deliciously juicy, buttery cut of meat. After all, no one wants to feel like they've paid a high price for a meal that wasn't up to standards. While there are many different steakhouses to choose from across the United States, they are far from equal quality. That's why Mashed asked readers which steakhouse they feel has the worst steak.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Their French Fries--And Customers Are So Mad

Did Wendy’s just ruin their bestselling menu item, french fries!? That’s what customers who are flooding Reddit, Twitter and other social media platforms are saying. In case you missed it, the restaurant re-launched this popular menu staple at the end of the summer, and now patrons of the food chain are coming out with all kinds of complaints about the new taste and texture of the classic side. According to the online reactions we’ve seen so far, people have a *very* strong dislike for the new “takeout-friendly” fries. Yikes!
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

11 Secrets Arby's Doesn't Want You to Know

If you enjoy big beef sandwiches and tasty fried sides, you're probably a fan of the fast-food chain Arby's. And, as most people who love going out to eat, you might know that many restaurants have secret menu items, menu hacks, items to avoid, and even a best time to order. And the same can be said about beloved fast-food chains.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How To Get Your Hands On A Wendy's Breakfast Biscuit For Just $1

It's always tempting to just want to stay in your warm, cozy bed when your alarm clock goes off. But now, Wendy's has the perfect thing to wake you up and get you out of bed (and out of the house) in the morning. The popular fast food chain has just announced they will be launching a new Buck Biscuit breakfast deal that is sure to perk up your mornings. For a limited time, fans can get their hands on a tasty Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit or a mouthwatering Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for just one dollar, according to PR Newswire.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Alaska State
614now.com

Popular Columbus restaurant, closed since 2020, is returning as a delivery service

A beloved Columbus restaurant is reinventing itself as a delivery and catering service. Little Eater, a popular spot focusing on plant-based eats announced the comeback on its previously-quiet Instagram account last week. Little Eater is currently offering catering services through its online platform, including items like salads, sandwiches, sweet treats,...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Thomas
Q985

Illinois Restaurant Serves Up Outrageous $1,300 Pizza

Hey, it's 2021, a lot of us hit up Grubhub for the convenient food we love. Sometimes, that deliciousness comes at a price. In 2019, 18 of the 20 most expensive restaurants in Illinois were in Chicago, which is no surprise. At the bottom of the list was Les Nomades...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted House#Hamburgers#Fry#Food Drink#Wendy S House Of Fryght#Hot Crispy#Tiaa Bank Field#The House Of Fryght
Mashed

Think You Know Your Fanta Flavors? You Could Win $10,000 At Wendy's

As a massive fast food chain, Wendy's definitely knows how to appeal to its fanbase and cater to their needs. The brand is constantly looking for ways to innovate and reach out to its customers. Here's one example: Wendy's recently collaborated with Google Cloud on a new project to improve the Wendy's experience for its consumers (via PR Newswire). The two companies planned to use data analytics, artificial intelligence, and other tools to come up with innovative ways for customers to order their favorite food items from the restaurant through their phones, at a Wendy's drive thru, and other platforms.
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In Illinois

The 7 Very Best Milkshakes You Can Possibly Find In Illinois

There’s often nothing better than that delicious first sip of a milkshake. Whether you enjoy the nostalgia of a classic shake or the art of an over-the-top shake piled high with a variety of other colorful desserts, we’ve handpicked some of the best places you can go for one of these ice cream creations in […] The post The 7 Very Best Milkshakes You Can Possibly Find In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

The Maddness is back this year for area haunted house fans!

In 2006, Selah resident Barb Petrea faced a predicament. Her then-12-year-old son’s baseball team was looking to travel to a tournament in New York the following year, a trip that would cost the team $40,000, including a $10,000 down payment. Her fundraising solution? Start a haunted house. Petrea spearheaded the...
SELAH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
blavity.com

This Jacksonville Reporter Is Every Black Person At A Haunted House

Lena Pringle, a news reporter at WJXT4 in Jacksonville, went on assignment to a haunted house and her reaction was hilariously relatable. Pringle attempted to walk her way through a haunted house while reporting on-air and talking back to the anchors in the newsroom. "I'm OK. Just as long as...
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy