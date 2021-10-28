Tech Elevator Celebrates More Than 2,000 Graduates Placed In Tech Jobs

Tech Elevator, an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies gain in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce, has officially exceeded 2,000 graduates placed in technology jobs—representing an astounding $2.7 billion increase in aggregate lifetime earnings. Since its founding 2015, the coding and career prep bootcamp has placed graduates in tech jobs in more than 500 companies nationwide across diverse industries.

Tech Elevator is committed to transparency in outcomes reporting and has earned a reputation for industry-leading placement performance, with a graduation rate of 95% and a 180-day job placement rate of 90%, according to the Center on Integrity in Results and Reporting (CIRR). Tech Elevator alumni secure jobs such as Software Developers, Software Engineers, and Web Developers at prominent companies including Accenture, Dick's Sporting Goods, Google, Hyland, Kroger, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Nationwide, and many more. Graduates report an increase in salary following the 14-week program of upwards of $24,000, on average.

"We are experts in finding and activating hidden potential, and we're proud of every student who has succeeded in their search for a new career opportunity," said Anthony Hughes, Tech Elevator's co-founder and CEO. "The competition for tech talent continues to build, and we've proven that there are viable alternative paths to being competitive in the modern economy. We look forward to the next thousand lives impacted by the Tech Elevator program."

Students enroll in Tech Elevator's bootcamps from diverse professional and educational backgrounds, including business, marketing, engineering, education, retail, food service, and construction. Roughly 32% of graduates were previously unemployed.

Tech Elevator - a Stride, Inc. company (LRN) - Get K12 Inc. Report - has six campuses located in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Wilmington, DE, in addition to its National Live Remote program serving students online around the country. For more information, visit: www.techelevator.com.

