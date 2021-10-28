CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Hazard Schools superintendent: Disciplinary action being taken, changes instituted to student activities in response to Homecoming controversy

By A Hazard Herald Staff Report
The Hazard Herald
The Hazard Herald
 6 days ago

Recently, Hazard High School's (HHS) homecoming week activities featured a “Man Pageant” and “Costume Day,” where several male students dressed in lingerie and bikinis and gave male faculty members lap dances, and female students dressed as Hooters waitresses serving drinks. Following public backlash and a large amount of concern...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, CBS Sports reports. Rodgers' positive test, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, comes after the team's practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert also contracted the virus. Jordan Love is the only other quarterback on the Packers roster.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Hazard, KY
Hazard, KY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Activities#Hazard Schools#Homecoming#Hazard High School#Hhs
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Facebook shutters its facial recognition system

Today is Tuesday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Follow The Hill’s cyber reporter, Maggie Miller (@magmill95), and tech team, Chris Mills Rodrigo (@millsrodrigo) and Rebecca Klar (@rebeccaklar_), for more coverage. Facebook...
INTERNET
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
1K+
Followers
818
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

 https://hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy