Speed ​​on a lap was the main stumbling block Sergio Perez In his first Red Bull months, Austin did more than discipline. After the first runs, the Mexican appeared on the way to the pole, although Verstappen was finally able to come. “My first run in Q3 was no better,” the Dutchman said immediately. “It started to rain lightly on the last lap, especially on the last field. So I’m not sure if it’s enough for me to improve. But being on the pole and with P1 and P3 is a great decision for the team.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO