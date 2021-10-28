CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Test of Stakeholder Governance

By Amelia Miazad, Stavros Gadinis
Stavros Gadinis is Professor of Law and Amelia Miazad is Director and Senior Research Fellow of the Business in Society Institute at the University of California at Berkeley School of Law. This post is based on their recent paper, forthcoming in the Journal of Corporation Law. Related research from the Program...

Alexander T. Song is a Legal Fellow at the Institute for Policy Integrity, NYU School of Law. This post is based on a recent paper, forthcoming in the NYU Journal of Legislation and Public Policy, authored by Mr. Song; Madison Condon, Associate Professor at Boston University School of Law and an Affiliated Scholar at the Institute for Policy Integrity; Sarah Ladin, Attorney at the Institute for Policy Integrity; Jack Lienke, Regulatory Policy Director of the Institute for Policy Integrity and adjunct professor at NYU School of Law; and Michael Panfil, Lead Counsel and Director of Climate Risk Strategies at Environmental Defense Fund, and lecturer at American University, Washington College of Law, and Howard University School of Law.
4 Reasons Why Stakeholder Management Is Important

While most businesses tend to have readily developed and well-functioning strategies for their logistics, operations, finances and other core business areas, they tend to not do the same justice when it comes to corporate social responsibility and stakeholder management. Since these two areas in particular can be subjective in their dynamics depending upon the industry that these are relevant to, companies tend to create their respective strategies through an on-going learning process. However, this needs to change and instead companies need to adopt stakeholder management strategies. While many companies manage their stakeholder data and relations manually through basic excel sheet templates or manual record keeping, it is highly imperative that they switch to digital methodology and use stakeholder management software. Such software allows companies to manage all aspects of stakeholder management centrally. Managers and users can also add additional modules and supporting software to expand their stakeholder engagement to target customer social responsibility as well. Listed below are four reasons why managers and companies should employ and use stakeholder management software.
Endogenous Choice of Stakes Under Common Ownership

Scott Hemphill is Moses H. Grossman Professor of Law and Marcel Kahan is George T. Lowy Professor of Law at NYU School of Law. This post is based on their recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Index Funds and the Future of Corporate Governance: Theory, Evidence, and Policy by Lucian Bebchuk and Scott Hirst (discussed on the forum here); New Evidence, Proofs, and Legal Theories on Horizontal Shareholding by Einer Elhauge (discussed on the Forum here); and Horizontal Shareholding by Einer Elhauge (discussed on the Forum here).
The State of U.S. Sustainability Reporting

Matt Filosa is Senior Managing Director, Faten Alqaseer is Managing Director & Co-Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Morgan McGovern is Vice President at Teneo. This post is based on a Teneo memorandum by Mr. Filosa, Ms. Alqaseer, Ms. McGovern, Martha Carter, and Jeff Sindone. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
ISS’ Annual Policy Survey Results

Shaun Bisman is a Principal and Han Wen Zhang is an Analyst at Compensation Advisory Partners LLC. This post is based on their CAP memorandum. Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) released on October 1st the results of its annual Global Benchmark Policy survey and its new climate survey. The surveys are part of ISS’ annual policy development process. ISS will release the final policy updates by the end of the year, to be adopted for shareholder meetings during the 2022 proxy season. This post examines key findings from the 2021 Global Benchmark Policy Survey that foreshadow shareholder expectations in 2022. Overall, the survey results align with recent trends of increased shareholder interest in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.
Racial Equity Audits: A New ESG Initiative

Ron S. Berenblat and Elizabeth R. Gonzalez-Sussman are partners at Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP. This post is based on an Olshan memorandum by Mr. Berenblat, Ms. Gonzalez-Sussman, Claudia B. Dubón, Rebecca L. Van Derlaske, Ian A. Engoron, and Sarah R. Matchett. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
Lucian Bebchuk and the Study of Corporate Governance

I recently placed on SSRN a new paper, titled Lucian Bebchuk and the Study of Corporate Governance. The paper was solicited for, and will appear in, an upcoming issue on the most-cited legal scholars that the University of Chicago Law Review will publish later this year. The Essay discusses Lucian...
Common Ownership, Executive Compensation, and Product Market Competition

Matthew J. Bloomfield is Assistant Professor of Accounting at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania; Henry L. Friedman is Associate Professor of Accounting at the University of California Los Angeles Anderson School of Management; and Hwa Young Kim is a Ph.D. Student in Accounting at the University of California Los Angeles Anderson School of Management. This post is based on their recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Index Funds and the Future of Corporate Governance: Theory, Evidence, and Policy by Lucian Bebchuk and Scott Hirst (discussed on the forum here);The Specter of the Giant Three by Lucian Bebchuk and Scott Hirst (discussed on the Forum here); New Evidence, Proofs, and Legal Theories on Horizontal Shareholding by Einer Elhauge (discussed on the Forum here); and Horizontal Shareholding by Einer Elhauge (discussed on the Forum here).
The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
Kratom products must be destroyed under court order

Two businesses that claimed an interest in kratom products seized by the U.S. government agreed last month to destroy the articles under FDA’s supervision. On Oct. 26, U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell in Fort Myers, Fla. entered a consent decree as a final judgment. The seized products that BioBotanical...
New COVID vax mandates are taking effect. Here’s a breakdown

In LA County as of today, people must show proof of full vaccination when they enter a bar, nightclub or brewery. Within the City of LA starting November 8, people will have to show their vaccine cards at most public places, including restaurants, movie theaters, museums, gyms, and hair salons. On a national level, January 4, 2022 is the deadline for all U.S. companies with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workforces are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or can show a negative test once a week. KCRW gives an explainer of the different mandates.
China Snaps up Emergency Arctic LNG Cargo

China has recently imported a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia via the so-called Northern Sea Route as an emergency shipment of gas amid the energy shortage in China that is already hitting industry and global supply chains. An ice-breaker LNG carrier, Vladimir Voronin, has recently delivered 70,000...
Lawmakers Pushing Hard for Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check

The IRS has announced more than 169 million returns in the third series of immediate stimulus funding, with 2.3 million people getting the $1,400 checks last month. But some legislators are contending for the fourth series of stimulus funding that would send recurring returns till the epidemic finishes. So notably,...
Undocumented Los Angeles residents are the largest percentage of population without health insurance

According to a study released by UC Berkeley, nearly 3.2 million California residents will be without health insurance in 2022. And more than one million of those without insurance are undocumented people living in the state. A large portion of these individuals are located in and around the Los Angeles area and this is an issue that deserves the attention of the city and its residents.
Watch Your Mailbox - IRS Sending Out More Checks

The Internal Revenue Service recently sent out additional tax refunds to individuals who overpaid for their 2020 unemployment benefits. Yahoo reports a total of 430,000 refunds were sent out this week, averaging about $1,189, as part of the latest round of refunds related to the additional tax exemption for the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits.
