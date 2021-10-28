CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books and Records Demands

By Edward Micheletti, Jenness Parker
The right of stockholders to seek corporate books and records is a well-established feature of corporate law in Delaware, where most big American companies are incorporated. But the number of statutory records demands has spiked in recent years, and the scope of the requests has broadened, as Delaware courts have limited...

