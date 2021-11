Why is 1 + 1 = 2? At first, this seems like a stupid question. After all, 1+1 obviously can’t be equal to something like 0, right? But as any good law student knows, sometimes the most obvious ideas and assumptions are the ones in most dire need of scrutiny. As we shall see, when one asks whether 1+1 is equal to 2 or if it is equal to 0, one gets a very lawyerly answer: it depends.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO