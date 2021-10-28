CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cemex posts $376 million loss after being hit by high energy, transport costs

By Reuters
 6 days ago
(Reuters) -North America’s top cement maker Cemex SAB de CV posted on Thursday a net loss of $376 million in the third quarter, sending shares tumbling 4%, after the company was hit by supply chain disruptions and a spike in energy and transport costs. The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled...

