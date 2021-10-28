CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activision CEO seeks large pay cut, links it to gender-related goals

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Activision Blizzard Inc Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick has asked the company’s board to reduce his total compensation to $62,500, at a time when the owner of the “Call of Duty” franchise is battling claims over sexual harassment and discrimination...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Hits 20M Paying Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Rises 5 Percent

Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav, said on Wednesday that it reached 20 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide to its direct-to-consumer services, including Discovery+, as of the end of its third quarter on Sept. 30. That was in line with Wall Street estimates. Discovery had ended its second quarter in June with 17 million and in early August reported having reached 18 million global paying streaming subscribers by then. In its third-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, the company also recorded a U.S. advertising revenue gain of 5 percent, while its U.S. distribution revenue posted a 21 percent increase, helped by Discovery+. In Discovery’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Shore News Network

Square investors approve $29 billion buyout of Afterpay

(Reuters) – Square Inc shareholders have approved the issuance of new shares for the U.S. company’s $29 billion purchase of Afterpay Ltd, bringing Australia and the buy now, pay later sector’s largest buyout a step closer to fruition. The purchase by Square, the payments firm of Twitter Inc co-founder Jack...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
Shore News Network

Ford Motor to require most of its 32,000 U.S. salaried employees be vaccinated

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor will require most of its 32,000-strong U.S. salaried workforce to be vaccinated by Dec. 8. The second largest U.S. automaker said on Wednesday more than 84% of U.S. salaried employees already are vaccinated. The company deadline for most salaried workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 “aligns to federal contractor guidelines.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Activision delays two games amid workplace turmoil

Video game giant Activision Blizzard on Tuesday said it is delaying eagerly-awaited sequels to its hit Diablo and Overwatch franchises as it deals with upheaval due to workplace conditions. "In recent months, we have taken actions that resulted in the departure of a number of individuals across the company," chief operating officer Daniel Alegre said on an earnings call. "As we have worked with new leadership at Blizzard, and within the franchises themselves, particularly in certain key creative roles, it has become apparent that some of the Blizzard content planned for year will benefit from more development time to reach its full potential." More than Activision 20 employees have "exited" the gaming giant, the company said last month in a staff email, following accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination against women.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Activision Blizzard#Arbitration#Reuters
protocol.com

Activision Blizzard's CEO took a pay cut. Workers are still angry.

On Thursday, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick announced that he's reducing his salary to $62,500, the lowest amount allowed under California law. The company is so mired in scandal, lawsuits and investigations that even the CEO announcing he's taking a massive pay cut probably will not calm the storm. Protocol spoke to employees who say the move is just an effort to assuage investors ahead of the company's Tuesday earnings call and it doesn't go far enough.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
prdaily.com

Blizzard CEO takes pay cut until DE&I goals are met, awareness tops goals for podcasters, and Facebook goes ‘meta’

Online home buying platform Zillow launched a virtual, interactive Halloween-themed experience that lets uses tour a haunted house at 667 Dead End Drive. The virtual activities include a scavenger hunt for clues about the demise of its fictional former owner, Edith Thistle. This builds on Zillow’s past spooky campaigns that have included creepy real estate listings and advice for homeowners looking to sell their own haunted houses.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick to take pay cut amid harassment probe

Activision Blizzard Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick has asked the company’s board to reduce his total compensation to $62,500, at a time when the owner of the “Call of Duty” franchise is battling claims over sexual harassment and discrimination at its workplace. Kotick, who received a total compensation $154.6 million...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Activision Chief Reduces Pay, Pledges Changes Amid Culture Probes

Bobby Kotick, the longtime chief executive of videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc., told employees Thursday he would take a pay cut and end mandatory arbitration for internal harassment and discrimination claims amid regulatory probes into the company’s culture. Mr. Kotick, 58 years old, was the second-highest paid chief executive nationwide,...
BUSINESS
vg247.com

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick asks for salary cut in wake of ongoing legal battles

Earlier today, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick sent a letter to all employees updating them on the progress the company is making towards improving workplace conditions in the wake of overwhelming evidence of sexual harassment, misconduct, and gender discrimination. In this letter, Bobby stated that he has asked the board of directors to reduce his salary.
BUSINESS
GAMINGbible

Activision Blizzard CEO Announces Pay Cut Amid Abuse Allegations

The CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, has taken a massive pay cut to his salary following the company’s legal issues. Activision Blizzard is facing extensive legal action after allegations of harassment and sexism were made against the company. The state of California, the Communications Workers of America, and the U.S Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued the developer and in turn revealed stories of the terrible treatment of employees which were at first downplayed by the company. Now Kotick has taken a hit to his earnings and explained five changes being made in a public letter.
BUSINESS
windowscentral.com

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick to take pay cut, announces company-wide changes

Activision Blizzard is facing a lawsuit, alleging the company allowed sexist workplace behavior to persist. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is taking a pay cut while introducing company-wide changes. The ABetterABK worker's collective referred to this news as a "huge win" while continuing to push for reform. Activision Blizzard CEO...
BUSINESS
AFP

CEO details anti-harassment push at scandal-hit Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard's CEO announced on Thursday measures intended to strengthen anti-harassment protections at the video game giant -- including a cut to his salary -- following accusations of discrimination against women at the firm. California-based Activision has been hit by employee protests and a state lawsuit alleging the company enabled toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment against women. Company CEO Bobby Kotick apologized and said he has asked the board to slash his pay to the California legal minimum of $62,500 until the panel "has determined that we have achieved the transformational gender-related goals". Shareholders reportedly approved a roughly $154 million compensation package for him earlier this year.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy