Barbados' destination marketing agency names new CEO

Damien Bertrand has been named chief executive officer of Loro Piana, effective Nov. 15, WWD has learned. A rising talent within LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Bertrand is currently managing director at Christian Dior Couture in Paris, collaborating closely with creative and management teams across its women's, men's and children's wear businesses. Bertrand succeeds Fabio d'Angelantonio, who is leaving Loro Piana after five years at the management helm. According to an internal announcement seen by WWD, Bertrand is...

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO