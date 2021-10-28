CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbados' destination marketing agency names new CEO

By Gay Nagle Myers
travelweekly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJens Thraenhart has been appointed CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), the destination's marketing agency, effective Nov. 1. He succeeds William "Billy" Griffith, who served as CEO for six years and now heads WCG...

www.travelweekly.com

Marketing Agency#International Tourism#Ceo#Btmi#Wcg Consulting Ltd#Allied Member Board#German#Canadian#Destination Canada#Fairmont Hotels Resorts
