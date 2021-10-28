Orchestras to hold collaborative concert on Friday

Musicians from Wahpeton Middle School and Wahpeton High School held their fall instrumental concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 in the high school auditorium. A total of 100 youth play in the sixth grade, seventh and eighth grade, high school jazz and high school concert bands, with some upperclassmen playing in both groups. Band Director Tammy Goerger introduced the acts, did some conducting and spoke about how the students have progressed since school band. 'I tell them, 'Remember, you're woodpeckers, not elephants,'' Goerger said before the sixth graders played 'Woodpecker Convention.' Wahpeton's vocal music concert will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 in the high school auditorium.
Comments / 0