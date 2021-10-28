Orchestras to hold collaborative concert on Friday

This is a press release from the Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music, and Theatre:. Please join the Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music, and Theatre for a live instrumental concert featuring the Wind Ensemble and Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, October 30th at 8:00 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall. Before purchasing tickets for this live event, please familiarize yourself with current campus COVID-19 guidelines which are detailed on the ticketing link. Also note that because proof of vaccination is required for admission, children under 12 will not be admitted at this time. Advance purchase of tickets is strongly recommended as only 70 seats will be sold, allowing for social distancing. $10 General, $5 Child aged 12-18, FREE for HSU students with ID.

