Week 11 Preview: East Clinton at Roger Bacon

Malvern Hornets (7-2, 4-0) at East Canton Hornets (5-2, 3-0) The battle for the Hornet Trophy will also be a showdown for the Inter-Valley Conference North Division championship. East Canton has played one fewer game, but both teams are the only remaining unbeatens in the North. ... Malvern is trying to win back-to-back division titles. Head coach Matt Chiurco's team has not lost a divisional game since the 2019 season. ... Malvern has won four straight since suffering back-to-back defeats to Sandy Valley and Garaway. Those have been the only regular season defeats in the past two years. ... Malvern piled up 260 yards rushing in last week's 40-13 win over Tusky Central Catholic. KJ Thomas ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns. ... Thomas leads Malvern with 579 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. Bryson White also has 10 touchdown runs on 433 yards rushing. Xavier Watson has rushed for 503 yards and six touchdowns. ... East Canton's three-game winning streak is its longest in three years. Head coach John "Spider" Miller's team has not won four straight since 2017. ... Quarterback Brennan Betz took some snaps in last week's 14-6 win over Buckeye Trail. Chase Vacco has spent most of the second of the season at quarterback following an injury to Betz. ... East Canton has not had a touchdown pass this season. Vacco leads the offense with 603 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Jake McCullough has rushed for 363 yards and three touchdowns.

