Week 11 Preview: East Clinton at Roger Bacon

Roger Bacon is about as balanced an offense as you’ll see in today’s high school football. The Spartans passed 199 times while running the ball 214 times. East Clinton head coach Steve Olds is worried less about the how and more with the who when it comes to Roger...
GREENWOOD (6-2) AT SOUTH WARREN (7-1) 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium. Last meeting: South Warren won 37-13 on Oct. 16, 2020, at GHS. Notes: South Warren leads the all-time series 8-1. ... South Warren clinches the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, District 2 with a win. ... South Warren beat Christian County 51-20 last week. ... Greenwood lost to Bowling Green 38-8 last week. ... South Warren is ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Class 5A poll. ... South Warren is undefeated against Kentucky schools this season. ... The Spartans have won five straight in the series. ... Greenwood is 0-5 all-time at South Warren. ... Greenwood plays at Apollo next week. ... South Warren plays at Logan County next week.
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - Leo and East Noble meet up in the Locker Room's Game of the Week for the second time this season as sectional play begins. The Lions and Knights met up in week five, with the Lions coming away with a 40-32 victory en route to a perfect 9-0 season and a Northeast 8 Conference title.
The Caney Valley Bullpups look to wrap up their regular season on a strong note in a rare Thursday night matchup against the Columbus Titans. Bullpup Head Coach Criss Davis says the key to beating the Titans is shutting down their running game. Both Caney Valley and Columbus come into...
Coming off a bye week, Houston football kicks off the second half of its season Saturday afternoon as the Cougars host East Carolina. Here is everything you need to know about this American Athletic Conference showdown between the Cougars and Pirates:. Pirates offense. Everything starts in the backfield for an...
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time this season, Leo will battle East Noble in Kendallville, but the second time around it’ll be win or go home time as the Lions and Knights square off in your Highlight Zone week 10 “Game of the Week” to open sectional play. When the two teams met […]
Scott Killen informed his team Friday he was stepping down as the varsity head football coach at Wilmington High School. “I was brought in here to win,” he said. “At the end of the day, you look at the product, I didn’t have the wins I wanted to have, that anybody wanted us to have.”
INDIANAPOLIS – University of Indianapolis running back Toriano Clinton has been selected as the Great Lakes Valley Conference Offeensive Player of the Week in football, it was announced by the league office Monday. His record-breaking performance last Saturday cemented his third such honor this season. OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK.
Malvern Hornets (7-2, 4-0) at East Canton Hornets (5-2, 3-0) The battle for the Hornet Trophy will also be a showdown for the Inter-Valley Conference North Division championship. East Canton has played one fewer game, but both teams are the only remaining unbeatens in the North. ... Malvern is trying to win back-to-back division titles. Head coach Matt Chiurco's team has not lost a divisional game since the 2019 season. ... Malvern has won four straight since suffering back-to-back defeats to Sandy Valley and Garaway. Those have been the only regular season defeats in the past two years. ... Malvern piled up 260 yards rushing in last week's 40-13 win over Tusky Central Catholic. KJ Thomas ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns. ... Thomas leads Malvern with 579 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. Bryson White also has 10 touchdown runs on 433 yards rushing. Xavier Watson has rushed for 503 yards and six touchdowns. ... East Canton's three-game winning streak is its longest in three years. Head coach John "Spider" Miller's team has not won four straight since 2017. ... Quarterback Brennan Betz took some snaps in last week's 14-6 win over Buckeye Trail. Chase Vacco has spent most of the second of the season at quarterback following an injury to Betz. ... East Canton has not had a touchdown pass this season. Vacco leads the offense with 603 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Jake McCullough has rushed for 363 yards and three touchdowns.
SABINA — East Clinton officials will look further into the potential of adding a girls soccer program next school year. Sixty-four girls presently in grades 11 through 6 indicate an interest in playing soccer, according to a report from Brian Carey, the athletic director (AD) for East Clinton High School and Middle School.
The Cadets and Tigers resume their series after not playing in the pandemic season of 2020. CBC and Edwardsville played three times from 2017-19 with the Cadets winning all three, including 44-27 in 2019, 58-45 in 2018 and 40-19 in 2017. The Tigers are coming off a 58-0 loss at home last week to East St. Louis. It was the Tigers’ first shutout defeat since 2010 brought a 28-0 loss to Belleville East. It is Edwardsville’s worst loss since 1970 when Belleville East shut out the Tigers 58-0, surpassing a 47-0 loss to Springfield SHG in 1985 and a 51-0 loss to East Side in 2008. CBC has won seven in a row since opening with a 48-44 defeat to East St. Louis. The Tigers are the third SWC opponent for the Cadets, who defeated O’Fallon 49-2 in Week 2. Even if Edwardsville holds at five victories, a 10th successive postseason appearance looks likely.
The final week of the regular season has Fremont needing a win and some help to reach the playoffs while Bergan is looking to cap off an undefeated regular season. Fremont at Lincoln Pius XThe Tigers enter Friday night on the outside looking in on the Class A state playoff picture.
WILMINGTON — In the eighth annual Kiwanis Club “Backyard Bash,” Clinton-Massie was clearly the superior team as the Falcons defeated Wilmington’s Hurryin’ Hurricane Friday night 35-0 at Alumni Field. It was the regular season finale for both teams. Clinton-Massie looks forward to the post-season playoffs. “The real season begins for...
READING — East Clinton’s historic volleyball season ended Monday in the Division III Sectional tournament at Reading High School. SBAAC National Division rival Clermont Northeastern outlasted East Clinton 26-24, 20-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-13 Monday to win the sectional championship and advance to a match Saturday in the Division III District tournament at Northmont High School.
Campbell Spartans (3-5) at Newnan Cougars (2-5) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. This is a critical game for the Cougar's playoff opportunities. Campbell may be just what the doctor ordered to give Newnan some confidence for their stretch run. Last week, the Campbell offense had five turnovers against East Coweta...
Last season was a mixed bag for multiple teams and Seton Hall was no exception. They started out 6-2 in the conference with losses to Creighton and Providence before going 4-7 through the remainder of the regular season. Their lack of depth started to show towards the end of the season and they bowed out to a Georgetown team that got smoking hot in the conference tournament.
It may be easy to look at Mariemont’s numbers this season and say the Warriors are a one-man team. Max Tepe, a 5-10, 160-pound senior, has indeed done a little bit of everything for Mariemont and done it well. But Blanchester head coach Jon Mulvihill will not be lulled into...
Find us on Twitter (@23Personnel, @puntssuck, @Michael_LBK) Listen in Lubbock on Talk 103.9 FM/1340 AM, AM 960 in San Angelo, or online at kkam.com. Michael – Tech 28-26 (missed PAT) Oklahoma Sooners, 8-0 (5-0); 2:30 p.m. ABC. Offense; #1 scoring offense in Big 12 41.8 ppg; #2 in yards per...
C — Patrick Morrisey 50 run (Onias Robinson run), 11:50, 1st. C — Samir Register 5 pass from Blake Smith (pass failed), 6:13, 1st. C — Jeriah Goodman 16 pass from Blake Smith (Onias Robinson run), 6:01, 1st. C — Blake Smith 34 run (Onias Robinson run), 2:57, 1st. E...
WILMINGTON — Up at halftime, the Wilmington College men’s soccer team survived a late push from Capital University to secure a 1-0 Ohio Athletic Conference victory on Senior Night Wednesday at Townsend Field. The Fightin’ Quakers outshot the Comets 8-3 in the first half with six of those shots coming...
