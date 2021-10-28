CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

ECSU Extends Housing and Meal Grant for Spring 2022

By Robert Kelly-Goss
ecsu.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth City State University students who are staying on campus during the spring 2022 semester will automatically receive $1,500 for housing and meal plans as part of the VikingPLUS program. VikingPLUS is a comprehensive set of initiatives to help students afford a high-quality college education. This grant is being...

newsroom.ecsu.edu

