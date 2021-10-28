CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Points | Look Up

Cover picture for the articleNew York City FC recorded a 1-0 victory against Chicago Fire on Wednesday to boost their chances of reaching the playoffs. Here are Five Points from a big night in the Bronx. The game against Chicago Fire was always likely to be defined by fine margins, and that put extra pressure...

nycfc.com

Match Recap | NYCFC 1-0 Chicago Fire

New York City FC were hoping for back-to-back wins on Wednesday night as they welcomed Chicago Fire to the Bronx. A quiet first half saw few chances created by either side. In the second period, a surging run by Malte Amundsen drew a penalty for NYCFC that was converted by Taty Castellanos. In the end that would prove enough for NYCFC to secure all three points against a resurgent Chicago Fire side.
MLS
nycfc.com

Keys to the Match | Bring It Home

New York City are on the road this weekend as they take on Inter Miami. Here’s the Keys to the Match, presented by Tri-State Ford…. It’s no secret that NYCFC have had a tricky time on the road this season. Wins have, at times, been hard to come by and that’s left the team needing to turn things around.
MLS
chatsports.com

A look at the five best basestealers in Yankees’ history

In early June, I wrote about how the Yankees should try to steal more bases. They were badly struggling to score runs, and they had the fewest SB attempts in MLB at the time. Given that they had a good handful players with better than average running speed and with solid track records, the better question was “Why not attempt more steals?”
MLB
nycfc.com

Injury Report | Four Miss Trip to Miami

New York City FC are back in action this weekend against Inter Miami on Saturday, October 30. Head Coach Ronny Deila will remain without four players for this weekend's match. Anton Tinnerholm is out with a ruptured Achilles tendon while Nicolás Acevedo, Gudmundur Thórarinsson, and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi are all out with lower body injuries.
MLS
Ronny Deila
Malte Amundsen
Maxime Chanot
Frank Klopas
wingingitinmotown.com

Quick Hits: The Looking Up Looking Down Edition

Which NHL Teams Should be Desperately Worried About Their Poor Starts? - SI/THN. Every loss the Canadiens incur will cause dedicated Habs fans to spiral out of control with worry, and they’ll be justified in doing so, because with an improved Ottawa Senators team this year, there’s a possibility the Sens finish higher in the standings than Montreal. And that would be a fireable offense for GM Marc Bergevin, despite the good he’s done in his nine-and-a-half years at the helm of the Habs. It’s a more real possibility now than it was before the season starts, and that should cause fret lines in the faces of Montreal’s supporters.
NHL
nycfc.com

The Away End | Inter Miami with Franco Panizo

New York City FC are on the road this weekend as they face Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. For this edition of 'The Away End' presented by Berkeley College & Rennert International, we spoke to reporter Franco Panizo, who covers the team and founded the Miami Total Futbol podcast.
MLS
nycfc.com

NYCFC Clinches Place In The 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

New York City FC have clinched a place in the 2021 Audi MLS Cup playoffs following Saturday’s 3-1 win against Inter Miami CF. The Boys in Blue kicked off the day with an emphatic victory on the road against Phil Neville’s men, and that turned eyes to games involving Red Bulls, D.C. United, Orlando City, and Atlanta United.
MLS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City settles for Nashville draw after near win from Pato

In the months since suffering a debilitating knee injury in the Lions’ season opener, Orlando City fans haven’t known what to think of striker Alexandre Pato. Some joked he was a specter as new injuries piled up. Others eyed the Brazilian star as a potential savior. For a fleeting moment on Sunday, Pato stepped into the light as a would-be legend in the stoppage time of the final ...
MLS
#New York City Fc#Chicago Fire#Nycfc#Malte Santi Shine
chatsports.com

Five Daily Thoughts: Point guard battles

The Toronto Raptors, still looking for their first home win since February of 2019, host the Indiana Pacers tonight. It looks like Yuta Watanabe and Pascal Siakam are both close to returning, which is great news — the Raptors desperately need Siakam especially, to take some pressure off of Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby.
NBA
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Ends Regular Season Against MLS Powerhouse New England

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will be looking to improve for the 2022 season, but before they do, they will face a team that scored five unanswered goals against them back in July. The Rosa Negra will visit the New England Revolution on Sunday for its final 2021 regular-season game after falling 1-3 against New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium. New England Revolution enters the fixture after with a weekend rest and winning 1-0 at home against the Colorado Rapids in the team’s last match on Wednesday, Oct. 27. New England has 22 wins, seven draws and four losses during the 2021 season. Fans will be able to watch the game locally on My33, CW34, UniMás and the Inter Miami App, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
MLS
Soccer
MLS
Sports
nycfc.com

VOTE | Etihad Player of the Month for October

Here are your nominees for the Etihad Player of the Month for October 2021. A vital part of Ronny Deila’s side, Keaton Parks is the oil that helps the engine run smoothly. The native of Plano, Texas, was central to the team securing three wins on the spin to close out October, and helped NYCFC take the lead this past weekend against Inter Miami CF with an assist. An elegant midfielder that seeks to stitch the team’s play together, Parks will be central to the team’s success in what remains of 2021.
MLS
chatsports.com

Five talking points from Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Barcelona

Barcelona’s win over Dynamo Kiev may not have been convincing but the three points were vital and mean the club’s hopes of qualifying for the last 16 are back in their own hands. The Catalans started brightly against Dynamo Kiev but fizzled out once again and seemed to run out...
SOCCER
nycfc.com

New York City FC announces Eleven Sports Media as new Academy kit partner

Partnership will include innovative new growth platform for New York City local businesses. New York City FC (NYCFC) has teamed up with prominent UK-based sports-partnerships pioneer, Eleven Sports Media, to launch a comprehensive new platform for brand exposure and growth for small businesses across New York City. The partnership also...
