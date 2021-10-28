6 Unsolved Mysteries in Rock + Metal

This Halloween, it’s clear that many celebrities spent last year’s isolation prepping and planning to get back outside. And it’s no secret that with the right budget, any character can be recreated and reimagined. Despite there being a slew of costumes from Netflix’s Squid Game series and the usual reincarnations of classic serial killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, and Chucky, this year still had several top-tier costumes. From complete transformations from Janelle Monáe and Lizzo to your favorite artists channeling their favorite artists, check out our picks for the best costumes of Halloween 2021 below. Janelle Monáe As The...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO