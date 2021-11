Listen, I’m not here to promise anything. I’m also not trying to create some clickbait headline about some new kind of SPAM (ok, maybe a little). All I’m doing is wondering aloud where a new partnership between Hormel, the maker of the delicious canned meat(ish) product/pop culture mainstay, and Better Meat Co., a supplier of mycoprotein and plant-based protein ingredients, will go. After all, the new partnership’s mission is to co-develop new alt-protein products, so who’s to say a fungi-based SPAM isn’t on the roadmap?

AGRICULTURE ・ 28 DAYS AGO