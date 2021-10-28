Pacific Northwest Fall: Uncommitted '24s & '25s

On Saturday, October 30, 2021, we ended our fall season with a bang, as some of the top prospects, across all classes, came to Alex Box Stadium at LSU, for our Louisiana All-State Games. The event kicked off with a pro-style workout (60’s, Defense, Batting Practice) that all position players and two-way prospects participated in. We finished the day off with two separate games. Our Vice President of Scouting, Shooter Hunt, was on hand and was impressed by the amount of prospects in attendance and the overall talent level on display. Below, we kick off our post-event coverage with the top performers in key statistical categories. Be sure to follow us on all social media platforms over the next couple of weeks, as we continue to recap the event!

