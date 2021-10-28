CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Northwest Fall: Uncommitted '24s & '25s

By Shooter Hunt
 8 days ago

The fall season provided some early looks at the next wave of talent coming out of the Pacific Northwest. Recent years have cemented the region’s ability to produce high end talent with a bevy of first round selections in the MLB Draft, and the underclass groups are, at an early stage,...

Prolonged stormy pattern to slam Pacific Northwest

A series of storm systems will track into the Pacific Northwest starting later Thursday and extending through all of next week. These storms will be intense at times, with ample amounts of moisture to work with due to a constant flow of moisture from the tropical Pacific called the Pineapple Express. The storms will hit the same general areas from eastern and northern California to western portions of Oregon and Washington, as well as southwestern British Columbia, Canada.
Women's Tennis Prepares for ITA Northwest Fall Regional

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- After three weeks away from the courts, the USF Dons' women's tennis team is back in action just down the road from campus for the 2021 ITA Northwest Regionals hosted by Stanford University. USF will be sending a good amount of their athletes for the weekend's...
NEMCC earns second win; ICC falls at Northwest

At Clarksdale, sophomore night brought a dramatic finish with it as the Northeast Tigers (2-6, 2-3) picked up a hard-fought 21-20 road victory over the Coahoma Tigers (4-4, 3-3). After a missed field goal attempt by Northeast, Coahoma's offense used their new-found momentum to march down the field on an...
Waves Fall to #6 Pacific on Senior Day

MALIBU, California – Christian Hosea tied his career high with four goals, but the #9 Pepperdine men's water polo team saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end with a 12-10 loss to #6 Pacific on Saturday morning in Golden Coast Conference play. The Tigers (9-8, 3-0) outdueled the...
MALIBU, CA
Purdue Northwest falls in women's soccer

Purdue Northwest falls to Saginaw Valley: Reegan Kingpavong's goal in the 21st minute was the difference in Saginaw Valley's 1-0 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win over host Purdue Northwest on Tuesday. Ashley Lovins had nine saves for PNW (1-12-1, 0-10-0). Illini's Sitkowski out for rest of season: Illinois quarterback...
What is the seismic risk of the Cascadia Subduction Zone and earthquakes in the Pacific Northwest?

Odds of a megaquake are roughly one in 10 in the next 50 years. Last Thursday, Oregon and Washington held “the great shakeout” to raise awareness about what to do in an earthquake. On Sunday, there was a 4.7 earthquake about 110 miles off the Oregon coast from Coos Bay. Twenty years ago, the Nisqually earthquake shook Washington state for about 45 seconds at a magnitude 6.8. It was located northeast of Olympia. There was a magnitude 7.7 earthquake southwest of Prince Rupert, British Columbia in 2012.
Volleyball falls in three at Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. — Despite holding leads late in each of the final two sets, Gonzaga volleyball (7-15, 3-8 WCC) could not overcome a hyperproductive offensive outing from Pacific (9-13, 6-5), falling in straight sets (25-19, 25-22, 25-23) in West Coast Conference action Thursday night at the Alex G. Spanos Center.
STOCKTON, CA
Quick Hitters: CVCC Scout Day Pitchers

On Wednesday October 27th PBR of North Carolina was on hand in Hickory, NC for a Scout Day with Catawba Valley Community College. The day began with pitchers throwing a controlled bullpen with Trackman gathering ball flight analytics. After the bullpens were complete, catchers went through a defensive evaluation followed by a laser timed 60, batting practice on the field with Trackman collecting ball flight data. The day concluded with outfielders and infielders going through a defensive evaluation.
HICKORY, NC
PBR Maryland Weekly Wrap-Up: October 25th - October 30th

ICYMI: Stories from around the state and country from October 25th 2021 - October 30th 2021 in one spot. + 11.6.21 Western Howard County Renagades Scout Day (Organization Invite Only) + 11.6.21 API Baseball Scout Day (Organization Invite Only) + 11.6.21 Baltimore Redbirds Scout Day (Organization Invite Only) + 11.6.21...
BASEBALL
FOOTBALL: Ridgeland falls at home to Northwest

A 300-yard passing game by quarterback Owen Brooker and a 28-point second quarter were just too much for the Ridgeland Panthers to overcome on Friday night as they ended up on the wrong end of a 49-21 decision to Northwest Whitfield in a Region 7-AAAA game at Bowers and Painter Field.
FOOTBALL
Unsigned Senior Games: Scouting Reports - Outfielders

ORANGE, CALIF. - The annual Unsigned Senior Games returned to Hart Park in Orange providing upwards of 50 seniors an opportunity to update metrics and showcase their abilities in a workout and gameplay format event. The event annually draws some of the top uncommitted players and the 2021 rendition was no different.
BASEBALL
PBR MN- Top Exit Velocities (Tee) of 2021

As we prepare to enter into a brighter 2022; Prep Baseball Report Minnesota took an in-depth look at the stats accrued at our events through the course of the year. 2021 has been an outstanding year, albeit working through challenging times, for PBR Minnesota, as we continue to assist baseball players in the state to ultimately find their college destination by providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and be seen and identified by multiple colleges across the country. More than 900 colleges and pro teams subscribe to the Prep Baseball Report services.
BASEBALL
LA All-State Games - Stat Story

On Saturday, October 30, 2021, we ended our fall season with a bang, as some of the top prospects, across all classes, came to Alex Box Stadium at LSU, for our Louisiana All-State Games. The event kicked off with a pro-style workout (60’s, Defense, Batting Practice) that all position players and two-way prospects participated in. We finished the day off with two separate games. Our Vice President of Scouting, Shooter Hunt, was on hand and was impressed by the amount of prospects in attendance and the overall talent level on display. Below, we kick off our post-event coverage with the top performers in key statistical categories. Be sure to follow us on all social media platforms over the next couple of weeks, as we continue to recap the event!
SPORTS
PBR Nevada ProCase: Pitcher Analysis

The PBR Nevada ProCase assembled the top prospects throughout the Silver State to partake in a Pro-Style Workout, followed by a Simulated Game in a Hitter vs. Pitcher format, where the players received an in-depth analysis from the Blast Motion and TrackMan systems, providing an unrivaled amount of data on each rep taken during the event. Prior to the event beginning, each player took a Vizual Edge assessment, provide MLB Scouts with the Edge Score, a comprehensive score out of 100 that takes the core-six visual skills into account, providing athletes, parents, coaches and scouts with a benchmark number for assessing an athlete's overall visual ability.
MLB
Colorado Yard Dawgs Scout Day

October 30, 2021, PBR COLORADO team hosted the Colorado Yard Dawgs in what we call the Barnstormer Scout Day. This unique opportunity is available for all clubs or high school teams. The event featured Hitting and Pitching only and allowed for players to update their profiles with new data. The...
COLORADO STATE
Kansas Fall Prospect Games: Trackman Pitchers

PBR Kansas hosted the KS Fall Prospect Games showcase at Kansas State University that featured 33 players from all across the state with players in the 2022 class to the 2025 class. Today we take a look at the categorical leaders in pitching data collected by Trackman. We saw some pitchers showing some advanced metrics with categories ranging from velocity, spin rates, horizontal break, and induced vertical break with data on the fastballs, sliders, and curveballs. The event featured multiple players that will burst onto the scene in the upcoming months and full event details can be found by clicking here.
KANSAS STATE
Uncommitted Spotlight - '23 3B/RHP Austin Crawford (Federal Way)

Earlier this Fall we had eyes on uncommitted '23 3B/RHP Austin Crawford (Federal Way) at our Upperclass Fall Showcase. For the statistical release from that event, featuring 2022-2023 prospects, click HERE. Crawford is a physically built, 6-foot-2, 190 lb athlete who showed 2-way potential with a heavy FB up to...
BASEBALL
Statistical Analysis: Florence Darlington Tech Scout Day

The Florence Darlington Tech Scout Day took place on October 20th on the campus of Florence Darlington Tech in Florence, SC. The event began with a defensive evaluation for catchers, pitcher bullpens with each pitch tracked by Trackman. A pro-style workout for all the position players followed that included the 60 yard dash, BP with TrackMan ball flight analysis, and a defensive evaluation.
BASEBALL

