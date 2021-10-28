Cryptocurrency trading platforms like Coinbase are down amid Shiba Inu price rally

Many users of Coinbase are reporting issues about being unable to get into the platform.

A message currently states, “Coinbase is down right now. Your funds are safe, and we’re currently working on a fix. Check our Coinbase Status page for updates.”

The exchange many use for cryptocurrency reportedly went down during a Shiba Inu price rally.

Users report that the platform Voyager is down as well, which is used for trading crypto as well.

Coinbase says the issues are with connectivity and are being investigated.

At this moment the trading price for Shiba Inu is $0.00007393.

It was previously reported that Coinbase was down due to an Amazon web services power outage. Other platforms related similar issues.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

A group of researchers from Brazil recently discovered antibody fragments produced in horses may be a way to fight COVID-19 ...

Geneva Middle School Principal arrested; accused of inappropriate encounter with a child under 17

On Thursday Oct. 28, Geneva Police Department Detectives arrested the Geneva Middle School principal following an investigation into allegedly endangering ...

It’s Championship Weekend for most classes in Section V soccer with several Wayne-Finger Lakes teams still in competition. Action begins ...

Earlier this week on The Debrief Podcast a discussion about the future of Seneca Meadows in the town of Seneca ...