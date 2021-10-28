Why Joe Biden's historically low approval ratings matter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Delaware after areas of the state were affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the White House announced on Monday. Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis if they were affected by Ida from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide, or the replacement of facilities damaged in New Castle County, according to the release. Last month, Delaware Gov. John Carney requested a disaster declaration from President Biden after the damage caused by Ida.

