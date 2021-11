After less than 10 months in office, President Joe Biden's public opinion poll results have precipitously plummeted. Polls change, of course, and may often be inaccurate. However, the most recent NPR-PBS-NewsHour poll stunningly "found 44 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents believe that a new nominee will give them their best shot at victory in the next presidential election .... 36 percent want the party to stick with Biden.... 20 percent aren't sure."

