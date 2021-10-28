CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Why Joe Biden's historically low approval ratings matter

laconiadailysun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden's approval rating has taken a tumble since his first days...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Why are Joe Biden's poll numbers so low -- or maybe so high?

After less than 10 months in office, President Joe Biden's public opinion poll results have precipitously plummeted. Polls change, of course, and may often be inaccurate. However, the most recent NPR-PBS-NewsHour poll stunningly "found 44 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents believe that a new nominee will give them their best shot at victory in the next presidential election .... 36 percent want the party to stick with Biden.... 20 percent aren't sure."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chris Cillizza
theeastcountygazette.com

What are the Poll Numbers Agree on Biden’s Approval Rating : Check Here!

According to a brand-new Pennsylvania vote, President Joe Biden’s support rating is falling in the battleground state that gave his 2020 success. The percentage of Pennsylvanians who thought Biden was doing an “outstanding” or “genuine” job as president declined from 44% in June to 41% in August to 32%. Approximately...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Fort Worth

Guess who: Joe Biden is the president with second worst rating at this time of the presidency, only one president had worse

President Joe Biden has been struggling with his approval rating for months now and this issue is slowly rising concerns as the Democrats are preparing for the mid-terms next year. Biden’s rating free fall started with the start of the Delta wave in the summer months and continued with the unfortunate series of events in August primarily with the Afghanistan troops withdrawal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC Philadelphia

Biden's Approval Rating Drops Ahead of Virginia Race

Less than a week before Virginia’s closely watched race for governor, just over 40% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s overall performance as president, according to the latest national poll from NBC News. Biden’s approval rating fell 7 points since August, with much of the decline coming from key...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approval Ratings#The Point#Cnn#Democrats
WBAL Radio

Poll: President Biden approval rate down in Maryland

A new Goucher College poll finds President Joe Biden's approval rating falling in Maryland. In poll results released today 53% of Marylanders either "approve" or "strongly approve" of the job the president is doing while 43% "disapprove" or "strongly disapprove" of the President's job performance. The approval numbers are lower...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

President Joe Biden Approves Disaster Declaration For Delaware

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Delaware after areas of the state were affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the White House announced on Monday. Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis if they were affected by Ida from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide, or the replacement of facilities damaged in New Castle County, according to the release. Last month, Delaware Gov. John Carney requested a disaster declaration from President Biden after the damage caused by Ida.
DELAWARE STATE
KEYT

A key Cabinet role isn’t filled nine months into Biden’s presidency. Here’s why that matters

Nine months after taking office, President Joe Biden still doesn’t have a permanent director of a critical agency in his administration. The last Cabinet-level position that hasn’t been filled is the director of the Office of Management and Budget — an agency that not many Americans are familiar with but is an incredibly powerful part of the federal government.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
fox40jackson.com

‘SNL’ mocks Joe Biden’s approval rating, Donald Trump’s social media network in ‘Weekend Update’

“Saturday Night Live” took on both sides of the political aisle during its most recent “Weekend Update” segment. Co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che returned to the sketch show’s fake news desk Saturday where they opened things up with jokes at the expense of Republicans such as Steve Bannon, whom the House recently voted to find in contempt.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Democrats don’t want to admit why Biden is failing

The RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight presidential approval trackers both say the same thing: President Joe Biden has never been more unpopular with voters than he is right now, and he is growing more unpopular every day. Asked to explain why Biden is so unpopular on Meet the Press today, Democratic pollster...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy