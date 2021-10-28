CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

‘I asked him why was he so angry’: Murfreesboro couple describes machete assault in Kroger parking lot

By Valencia Wicker
 6 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro pastor and his family are at the center of a shocking machete assault in a grocery store parking lot.

Murfreesboro Police say it happened at the Kroger on S. Church Street. Sunday afternoon, Pastor Jerry Weeden, his wife and their two grandchildren went grocery shopping. As they pulled into a parking spot, there was a shopping cart blocking the way.

“The customer that was on the side of us left his buggy in our space,” said Rev. Jerry Weeden. “So I got out, put the buggy in front of the car.”

Rev. Weeden pastors Ebenezer Primitive Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. He says the suspect quickly became angry as the two had a verbal exchange.

“He got irate,” said Rev. Weeden. “One word led to another and then he proceeds to get out of his car with a machete.”

The interaction continued to get heated. At one point, the suspect pulled out a second, larger machete and even threatened to hit Weeden’s wife, Denise, with his car.

“He just kept going on and on,” Rev. Weeden explained. “He pulled out another machete longer than the one he had previously. From that incident, he proceeds to try to hit my wife, and I’m trying to block her and get her out the way.”

Denise also tried to intervene.

“I asked him why was he so angry,” she said. “Like, what possessed you to be so angry over you leaving your buggy in the parking lot, and we’re just trying to park and move the buggy.”

The Weedens had their two grandsons in the backseat at the time of the assault. They are nine and six years old.

“My oldest grandson, he made a comment,” said Denise. “He said ‘Grandaddy, I thought that man was actually going to kill you.'”

The boys were sitting in the backseat when the suspect, who has not been publicly named, used his machete to break their back window. Glass crashed over the boys’ heads.

“That’s who I’m worried about the most. How will this affect him long term? Short term is okay, but he will remember this the rest of his life,” said Rev. Weeden. “I let him know that not everyone is a bad individual. There are still good people out there.”

The Weeden family was able to snap a picture of the suspect’s license plate. He is now wanted for two counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

WREG

MPD: Man robs cousin, steals his gold grill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On July 24, Police responded to a shots fired call on the 3000 block of Vernon Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, apparently caused by his cousin. Police said they found Brandon Nelson with apparent gunshot wounds. He told them that he and his cousin, Chazz Hill were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police say accused carjacker pointed gun at them

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One man is behind bars after police say he carjacked a man and pointed a gun at officers. Police said the incident happened in South Memphis at a stop sign at Beechwood Avenue and Bellevue Boulevard around 6 p.m. Sunday.  The victim told police the suspect, Kevin Shaw, approached his car at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police say Memphis man beaten with crowbar by son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call from Methodist Hospital after a 78-year-old man arrived with several injuries, apparently from his 55-year old son. Memphis Police said that Theddious Mayes has been charged with aggravated assault/ domestic violence, aggravated abuse of an elderly adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Double shooting leaves 1 dead; Memphis man charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said that one person has been charged with first degree murder and attempted murder after officers responded to an aggravated assault call on October 5 from Methodist North. Police said that Marke’se Jones is the person charged in this case after a shooting on Yale near the 24/7 Express Market […]
MEMPHIS, TN
