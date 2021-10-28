An open approach to systematically prioritize causal variants and genes at all published human GWAS trait-associated loci

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. In 2015, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and the Association of Molecular Pathology (AMP) published guidelines establishing a classification system for sequence variant interpretation [1]. These guidelines were quickly adopted, as they allowed the uniformization of variant annotation in clinical reports and research studies [2]. They were designed to be broadly applicable to thousands of disease genes and clinical scenarios, and they have affected how most clinical genetics professionals present variant information to families. However, the classification presents shortcomings, for example in classifying variants of moderate to low penetrance, classifying recessive variants, or variants in genes contemporaneously associated with diseases. It was also not designed to classify copy number variants (CNVs). The Variant of Unknown Significance (VUS) category is broad and captures many ultra-rare variants, for example when there are too few elements to suggest pathogenicity or when there are conflicting pathogenicity clues. When reports are read by non-experts, the subtleties as to why a variant is classified as a VUS are often not well understood, and the result can be interpreted to be normal,Â or to confirm a diagnosis, when it may not be the case. The guidelines do allow for laboratories to add extra tiers or subcategories to the classification, and these are especially useful when variants are classified as VUSs. However, these additional subcategories are generally not accepted when submitting data to ClinVar.

