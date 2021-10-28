CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

An open approach to systematically prioritize causal variants and genes at all published human GWAS trait-associated loci

By Edward Mountjoy
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenome-wide association studies (GWASs) have identified many variants associated with complex traits, but identifying the causal gene(s) is a major challenge. In the present study, we present an open resource that provides systematic fine mapping and gene prioritization across 133,441 published human GWAS loci. We integrate genetics (GWAS Catalog and UK...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Recent innovations and in-depth aspects of post-genome wide association study (Post-GWAS) to understand the genetic basis of complex phenotypes

In the past decade, the high throughput and low cost of sequencing/genotyping approaches have led to the accumulation of a large amount of data from genome-wide association studies (GWASs). The first aim of this review is to highlight how post-GWAS analysis can be used make sense of the obtained associations. Novel directions for integrating GWAS results with other resources, such as somatic mutation, metabolite-transcript, and transcriptomic data, are also discussed; these approaches can help us move beyond each individual data point and provide valuable information about complex trait genetics. In addition, cross-phenotype association tests, when the loci detected by GWASs have significant associations with multiple traits, are reviewed to provide biologically informative results for use in real-time applications. This review also discusses the challenges of identifying interactions between genetic mutations (epistasis) and mutations of loci affecting more than one trait (pleiotropy) as underlying causes of cross-phenotype associations; these challenges can be overcome using post-GWAS analysis. Genetic similarities between phenotypes that can be revealed using post-GWAS analysis are also discussed. In summary, different methodologies of post-GWAS analysis are now available, enhancing the value of information obtained from GWAS results, and facilitating application in both humans and nonhuman species. However, precise methods still need to be developed to overcome challenges in the field and uncover the genetic underpinnings of complex traits.
SCIENCE
Harvard Crimson

HMS Researchers Develop AI Model to Detect Disease-Causing Gene Variants

An artifical intelligence tool developed by Harvard researchers examines the relative prevalence of a certain variant across genomic regions to assess its likelihood of causing disease. By Jonathan G. Yuan. Researchers at Harvard Medical School and Oxford University developed a new artificial intelligence model that can determine whether a gene...
ENGINEERING
cell.com

Why all MODY variants are dominantly inherited: a hypothesis

Maturity-onset diabetes in the young (MODY) comprises monogenic phenotypes of young-onset, insulinopenic diabetes. All its forms are dominantly inherited. Why? Are the pancreatic β cells only harmed by heterozygous variants? We propose that recessive MODYs do exist but have escaped detection due to lack of family history suggestive of monogenic inheritance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Direct targeting of amplified gene loci for proapoptotic anticancer therapy

Gene amplification drives oncogenesis in a broad spectrum of cancers. A number of drugs have been developed to inhibit the protein products of amplified driver genes, but their clinical efficacy is often hampered by drug resistance. Here, we introduce a therapeutic strategy for targeting cancer-associated gene amplifications by activating the DNA damage response with triplex-forming oligonucleotides (TFOs), which drive the induction of apoptosis in tumors, whereas cells without amplifications process lower levels of DNA damage. Focusing on cancers driven by HER2 amplification, we find that TFOs targeting HER2 induce copy number-dependent DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) and activate p53-independent apoptosis in HER2-positive cancer cells and human tumor xenografts via a mechanism that is independent of HER2 cellular function. This strategy has demonstrated in vivo efficacy comparable to that of current precision medicines and provided a feasible alternative to combat drug resistance in HER2-positive breast and ovarian cancer models. These findings offer a general strategy for targeting tumors with amplified genomic loci.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

AI Tool Eve Accurately Predicts Disease Relevance of Human Genetic Variants

Understanding how the wealth of genetic variation in the human genome impacts on disease could potentially transform healthcare, but while we know the consequences of perhaps a handful of specific genetic mutations, our ability to interpret the meaning of millions of genetic variations identified through genome sequencing remains a challenge.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer in Japanese adults

Globally, sugary drinks are widely consumed, however, few epidemiologic studies have investigated the association between sugary drink consumption and risk of kidney and bladder cancer. We examined the association of sugary drinks with risk of kidney and bladder cancer in 73,024 participants from the Japan Public Health Center-based Prospective Study who reported no history of cancer. Sugary drink consumption was assessed using a validated food frequency questionnaire at study baseline (1995"“1999). Individuals were followed to December 31, 2013. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to calculate hazard ratios (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). During 1,069,815 person years of follow-up, 169 kidney cancer and 297 bladder cancer cases were documented. After adjusting for potential confounders, no greater risk of kidney and bladder cancer was observed. However, sugary drink consumption was positively associated with the risk of kidney cancer (HR for 100Â ml/day increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) and bladder cancer (HR for 100Â ml/d increase in consumption was 1.11 [95% CI 1.01"“1.22]) among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed in the first three years of follow-up. In this large prospective cohort, consumption of sugary drinks was significantly associated with a small increase in hazard ratio for kidney and bladder cancer among women after exclusion of cases diagnosed within the first three years.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

AI model shows remarkable capacity to interpret the meaning of gene variants in humans as benign or disease-causing

No two human beings are the same, a biologic singularity encoded in the unique arrangement of the molecules that make up our individual DNA. Variation is a cardinal feature of biology, the driver of diversity, and the engine of evolution, but it has a dark side. Alterations in DNA sequences and the resulting proteins that build our cells can sometimes lead to profound disruptions in physiologic function and cause disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A massive effort links protein-coding gene variants to health

The protein-coding portions of more than 450,000 individuals’ genomes have been sequenced, and analysed together with the individuals’ health data, revealing rare and common gene variants linked to various health-related traits. Yukinori Okada ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-0311-8472 0 &. Qingbo S. Wang ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-9110-5830 1. Yukinori Okada. Yukinori Okada is in the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human retinal organoids release extracellular vesicles that regulate gene expression in target human retinal progenitor cells

The mechanisms underlying retinal development have not been completely elucidated. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are novel essential mediators of cell-to-cell communication with emerging roles in developmental processes. Nevertheless, the identification of EVs in human retinal tissue, characterization of their cargo, and analysis of their potential role in retina development has not been accomplished. Three-dimensional retinal tissue derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) provide an ideal developmental system to achieve this goal. Here we report that hiPSC-derived retinal organoids release exosomes and microvesicles with small noncoding RNA cargo. EV miRNA cargo-predicted targetome correlates with Gene Ontology (GO) pathways involved in mechanisms of retinogenesis relevant to specific developmental stages corresponding to hallmarks of native human retina development. Furthermore, uptake of EVs by human retinal progenitor cells leads to changes in gene expression correlated with EV miRNA cargo predicted gene targets, and mechanisms involved in retinal development, ganglion cell and photoreceptor differentiation and function.
SCIENCE
theiet.org

AI analyses gene variants for disease potential

An AI model developed by researchers from the University of Oxford and Harvard Medical School has demonstrated excellent capability for predicting the implications of human gene variants, identifying them as benign or causes of disease. DNA mutation is a cardinal feature of biology. Small genetic variations – and the resulting...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association study of candidate DNA-repair gene variants and acute graft versus host disease in pediatric patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation

Acute Graft versus Host Disease (aGvHD) grades 2"“4 occurs in 15"“60% of pediatric patients undergoing allogeneic haematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). The collateral damage to normal tissue by conditioning regimens administered prior to allo-HSCT serve as an initial trigger for aGvHD. DNA-repair mechanisms may play an important role in mitigating this initial damage, and so the variants in corresponding DNA-repair protein-coding genes via affecting their quantity and/or function. We explored 51 variants within 17 DNA-repair genes for their association with aGvHD grades 2"“4 in 60 pediatric patients. The cumulative incidence of aGvHD 2"“4 was 12% (n"‰="‰7) in the exploratory cohort. MGMT rs10764881 (G>A) and EXO rs9350 (c.2270C>T) variants were associated with aGvHD 2"“4 [Odds ratios"‰="‰14.8 (0 events out of 40 in rs10764881 GG group) and 11.5 (95% CI: 2.3"“191.8), respectively, multiple testing corrected p"‰â‰¤"‰0.001]. Upon evaluation in an extended cohort (n"‰="‰182) with an incidence of aGvHD 2"“4 of 22% (n"‰="‰40), only MGMT rs10764881 (G>A) remained significant (adjusted HR"‰="‰2.05 [95% CI: 1.06"“3.94]; p"‰="‰0.03) in the presence of other clinical risk factors. Higher MGMT expression was seen in GG carriers for rs10764881 and was associated with higher IC50 of Busulfan in lymphoblastoid cells. MGMT rs10764881 carrier status could predict aGvHD occurrence in pediatric patients undergoing allo-HSCT.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Identification of loci associated with susceptibility to bovine paratuberculosis and with the dysregulation of the MECOM, eEF1A2, and U1 spliceosomal RNA expression

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79619-x, published online 11 January 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Maria Canive. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Animal Health, NEIKER- Basque Research and Technology Alliance (BRTA), Derio, Bizkaia, Spain. Doctoral Program in Immunology, Microbiology and Parasitology, Universidad...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Insights into phenotypic differences between humans and mice with p.T721M and other C-terminal variants of the SLC26A4 gene

Recessive variants of the SLC26A4 gene are an important cause of hereditary hearing impairment. Several transgenic mice with different Slc26a4 variants have been generated. However, none have recapitulated the auditory phenotypes in humans. Of the SLC26A4 variants identified thus far, the p.T721M variant is of interest, as it appears to confer a more severe pathogenicity than most of the other missense variants, but milder pathogenicity than non-sense and frameshift variants. Using a genotype-driven approach, we established a knock-in mouse model homozygous for p.T721M. To verify the pathogenicity of p.T721M, we generated mice with compound heterozygous variants by intercrossing Slc26a4+/T721M mice with Slc26a4919-2A>G/919-2A>G mice, which segregated the c.919-2A"‰>"‰G variant with abolished Slc26a4 function. We then performed serial audiological assessments, vestibular evaluations, and inner ear morphological studies. Surprisingly, both Slc26a4T721M/T721M and Slc26a4919-2A>G/T721M showed normal audiovestibular functions and inner ear morphology, indicating that p.T721M is non-pathogenic in mice and a single p.T721M allele is sufficient to maintain normal inner ear physiology. The evidence together with previous reports on mouse models with Slc26a4 p.C565Y and p.H723R variants, support our speculation that the absence of audiovestibular phenotypes in these mouse models could be attributed to different protein structures at the C-terminus of human and mouse pendrin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genetic variants in histone modification regions are associated with the prognosis of lung adenocarcinoma

We investigated the association between genetic variants in the histone modification regions and the prognosis of lung adenocarcinoma after curative surgery. Potentially functional SNPs were selected using integrated analysis of ChIP-seq and RNA-seq. The SNPs were analyzed in a discovery set (n"‰="‰166) and a validation set (n"‰="‰238). The associations of the SNPs with overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS) were analyzed. A total of 279 SNPs were selected for genotyping. Among these, CAPN1 rs17583C>T was significantly associated with better OS and DFS (P"‰="‰0.001 and P"‰="‰0.007, respectively), and LINC00959 rs4751162A>G was significantly associated with worse DFS (P"‰="‰0.008). Luciferase assays showed a significantly lower promoter activity of CAPN1 in the rs17583 T allele than C allele (P"‰="‰0.008), and consistently the CT"‰+"‰TT genotypes had significantly lower CAPN1 expression than CC genotype (P"‰="‰0.01) in clinical samples. The rs4751162 G allele had higher promoter activity of GLRX3 than A allele (P"‰="‰0.05). The motif analyses and ChIP-qPCR confirmed that the variants are located in the active promoter/enhancer regions where transcription factor binding occurs. This study showed that genetic variants in the histone modification regions could predict the prognosis of lung adenocarcinoma after surgery.
GERMANY
Nature.com

An all-encompassing variant classification system proposed

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. In 2015, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and the Association of Molecular Pathology (AMP) published guidelines establishing a classification system for sequence variant interpretation [1]. These guidelines were quickly adopted, as they allowed the uniformization of variant annotation in clinical reports and research studies [2]. They were designed to be broadly applicable to thousands of disease genes and clinical scenarios, and they have affected how most clinical genetics professionals present variant information to families. However, the classification presents shortcomings, for example in classifying variants of moderate to low penetrance, classifying recessive variants, or variants in genes contemporaneously associated with diseases. It was also not designed to classify copy number variants (CNVs). The Variant of Unknown Significance (VUS) category is broad and captures many ultra-rare variants, for example when there are too few elements to suggest pathogenicity or when there are conflicting pathogenicity clues. When reports are read by non-experts, the subtleties as to why a variant is classified as a VUS are often not well understood, and the result can be interpreted to be normal,Â or to confirm a diagnosis, when it may not be the case. The guidelines do allow for laboratories to add extra tiers or subcategories to the classification, and these are especially useful when variants are classified as VUSs. However, these additional subcategories are generally not accepted when submitting data to ClinVar.
SCIENCE
Scientist

Q&A: Nearly Every Single Human Gene Can Be Linked to Cancer

The pink ribbons of the month of October are a visual reminder of how much primacy US society places on cancer research. Indeed, the National Cancer Institute’s 2021 budget is $6.56 billion budget out of the $42.9 billion allocated to the entirety of the National Institutes of Health—and cancer’s hefty research funding carries over into scientific publications. A literature analysis of the journal database PubMed published Wednesday (October 27) in Trends in Genetics reveals that the vast majority of human genes have been linked to cancer in some way. The database contains papers on 17,371 different human genes, according to the study, 87.7 percent of which mention cancer. Meanwhile, cancer studies are exceedingly common throughout the database, and there are several times more papers that focus on cancer than on other severe medical conditions such as strokes.
CANCER
Nature.com

The flashfm approach for fine-mapping multiple quantitative traits

Joint fine-mapping that leverages information between quantitative traits could improve accuracy and resolution over single-trait fine-mapping. Using summary statistics, flashfm (flexible and shared information fine-mapping) fine-maps signals for multiple traits, allowing for missing trait measurements and use of related individuals. In a Bayesian framework, prior model probabilities are formulated to favour model combinations that share causal variants to capitalise on information between traits. Simulation studies demonstrate that both approaches produce broadly equivalent results when traits have no shared causal variants. When traits share at least one causal variant, flashfm reduces the number of potential causal variants by 30% compared with single-trait fine-mapping. In a Ugandan cohort with 33 cardiometabolic traits, flashfm gave a 20% reduction in the total number of potential causal variants from single-trait fine-mapping. Here we show flashfm is computationally efficient and can easily be deployed across publicly available summary statistics for signals in up to six traits.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Meiotic genes in premature ovarian insufficiency: variants in HROB and REC8 as likely genetic causes

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Premature ovarian insufficiency (POI), affecting 1 in 100 women, is characterised by loss of ovarian function associated with elevated gonadotropin, before the age of 40. In addition to infertility, patients face increased risk of comorbidities such as heart disease, osteoporosis, cancer and/or early mortality. We used whole exome sequencing to identify the genetic cause of POI in seven women. Each had biallelic candidate variants in genes with a primary role in DNA damage repair and/or meiosis. This includes two genes, REC8 and HROB, not previously associated with autosomal recessive POI. REC8 encodes a component of the cohesin complex and HROB encodes a factor that recruits MCM8/9 for DNA damage repair. In silico analyses, combined with concordant mouse model phenotypes support these as new genetic causes of POI. We also identified novel variants in MCM8, NUP107, STAG3 and HFM1 and a known variant in POF1B. Our study highlights the pivotal role of meiosis in ovarian function. We identify novel variants, consolidate the pathogenicity of variants previously considered of unknown significance, and propose HROB and REC8 variants as new genetic causes while exploring their link to pathogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: A metastasis map of human cancer cell lines

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2969-2 Published online 9 December 2020. This paper was originally published under standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature Limited). It is now available as an open-access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). The error has been corrected in the online version of the article.
CANCER

