Get Out There: BOO! Get Ready For ‘Halloweekend’

Music Monday features a different category of songs on a weekly basis. Each Monday, Harker Aquila will release seven songs, one song for each day of the week. Welcome to spooky season this week with Aquila! Halloween, a fan-favorite holiday, approaches this Sunday, bringing in its path ghosts, zombies and bats, and leaving October trailing behind it. Whether you have a costume planned, whether you will go trick or treating, whether you get scared easily or not, Aquila brings you this week’s playlist to help you embrace the spine-chilling, hair-raising culture of this week. Be sure to give the songs below a listen, and try not to get too spooked!

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO