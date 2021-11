"I say to change the world, you have to first change yourself and your surroundings." Since launching in 2017, Ryan Grant’s fashion brand, Ryan New, has garnered a devout following and been spotted on celebrities like Travis Scott, Lucky Daye, Young Thug, Coi Leray and many more. For the young designer, 2021 has been quite a progressive year for his business. “I went from moving low units to selling out back-to-back drops and the notoriety and familiarity with the brand has grown,” Grant tells ESSENCE. The brand’s logo is a spin on Mountain Dew’s classic emblem, which usually sparks conversation and has led to more people discovering and becoming familiar with Ryan Knew. Grant continues, “People are really catching on and that’s been my biggest thing this year, like just solidifying the name to where people understand the patterns and the cuts without having to scream it everywhere.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 HOURS AGO