New Italian carrier ITA to codeshare with Air Malta

As Emirates awaits delivery of its last Airbus A380, the airline has begun to strip one of its first “superjumbos” for parts, furniture and memorabilia.The company is in the process of salvaging engines, landing gear and flight control components from the first aircraft to fly its commercial route from Dubai to New York, airline representatives said in a statement.With no major secondary market, the airline has no choice but to strip the aircraft for parts to sell on. The superjumbo’s furniture and interiors will then be reclaimed to be sold on as memorabilia, with a portion of the profits to...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO