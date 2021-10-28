CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Integrative analysis methods for spatial transcriptomics

By Shaina Lu
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputational methods use different integrative strategies to tackle the challenges of spatially resolved transcriptomics data analysis. Multicellular organisms are defined by the cells that compose them as well as the...

www.nature.com

Ubergizmo

Researchers Demonstrate How They Can Create Fuel Out Of Thin Air

Traditional fuel sources are a finite resource and eventually, we will run out of them. This is why over the years, there has been an increase in research and development in trying to find clean alternative forms of energy, whether it be from wind turbines, water dams, the sun, and more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

AdRoit is an accurate and robust method to infer complex transcriptome composition

Bulk RNA sequencing provides the opportunity to understand biology at the whole transcriptome level without the prohibitive cost of single cell profiling. Advances in spatial transcriptomics enable to dissect tissue organization and function by genome-wide gene expressions. However, the readout of both technologies is the overall gene expression across potentially many cell types without directly providing the information of cell type constitution. Although several in-silico approaches have been proposed to deconvolute RNA-Seq data composed of multiple cell types, many suffer a deterioration of performance in complex tissues. Here we present AdRoit, an accurate and robust method to infer the cell composition from transcriptome data of mixed cell types. AdRoit uses gene expression profiles obtained from single cell RNA sequencing as a reference. It employs an adaptive learning approach to alleviate the sequencing technique difference between the single cell and the bulk (or spatial) transcriptome data, enhancing cross-platform readout comparability. Our systematic benchmarking and applications, which include deconvoluting complex mixtures that encompass 30 cell types, demonstrate its preferable sensitivity and specificity compared to many existing methods as well as its utilities. In addition, AdRoit is computationally efficient and runs orders of magnitude faster than most methods.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcriptome and unique cytokine microenvironment of Castleman disease

Castleman disease (CD) represents a group of rare, heterogeneous and poorly understood disorders that share characteristic histopathological features. Unicentric CD (UCD) typically involves a single enlarged lymph node whereas multicentric CD (MCD) involves multiple lymph node stations. To understand the cellular basis of CD, we undertook a multi-platform analysis using targeted RNA sequencing, RNA in-situ hybridization (ISH), and adaptive immune receptor rearrangements (AIRR) profiling of archived tissue from 26 UCD, 14 MCD, and 31 non-CD reactive controls. UCD showed differential expression and upregulation of follicular dendritic cell markers (CXCL13, clusterin), angiogenesis factors (LPL, DLL4), extracellular matrix remodeling factors (TGFÎ², SKIL, LOXL1, IL-1Î², ADAM33, CLEC4A), complement components (C3, CR2) and germinal center activation markers (ZDHHC2 and BLK) compared to controls. MCD showed upregulation of IL-6 (IL-6ST, OSMR and LIFR), IL-2, plasma cell differentiation (XBP1), FDC marker (CXCL13, clusterin), fibroblastic reticular cell cytokine (CCL21), angiogenesis factor (VEGF), and mTORC1 pathway genes compared to UCD and controls. ISH studies demonstrated that VEGF was increased in the follicular dendritic cell-predominant atretic follicles and the interfollicular macrophages of MCD compared to UCD and controls. IL-6 expression was higher along interfollicular vasculature-associated cells of MCD. Immune repertoire analysis revealed oligoclonal expansions of T-cell populations in MCD cases (2/6) and UCD cases (1/9) that are consistent with antigen-driven T cell activation. The findings highlight the unique genes, pathways and cell types involved in UCD and MCD. We identify potential novel targets in CD that may be harnessed for therapeutics.
CANCER
Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Apply Instrumental Variables Method in Causal Analysis

With a focus on the experimentation illustrated by an example. The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2021 is awarded to Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.”. If you wonder what “ the methodological contributions” are in specific and are willing to dig deeper into the scientific background, you will notice that “instrumental variables method” is mentioned as “a new framework for studies of causal relationships”. Inspired by this exciting news, I’ve wanted to write an article about instrumental variables (IV) methods, although I’d like to emphasize that the IV framework is very sophisticated which makes it impossible to cover everything in one Medium article. It is a very important methodology used to answer causal questions using observational data, but in this article, we will introduce the method with an application in the experimentation. The application follows Angrist (2006) paper “Instrumental variables methods in experimental criminological research: what, why and how”. I did the replication in R and you can the program at the bottom.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Spatially clustered loci with multiple enhancers are frequent targets of HIV-1 integration

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-12046-3, published online 6 September 2019. In this article the funding from the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) - Project number 240245660- SFB 1129, Project 20 was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Julia Wegner. Present address: Institute for Clinical...
CANCER
Nature.com

Transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses uncovered Lrrc15 as a contributing factor to cartilage damage in osteoarthritis

In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
HEALTH
gitconnected.com

Methods, Algorithms, and Generics

I published a series on building a painting app, the last article of which you’ll find here. But I kept thinking about the subject matter of the last paper in the series, embracing algorithms. I had redefined most of the methods using the doctrine advocated by Sean Parent in his C++ seasoning talk on using STK algorithms; but could I do more. Many of the said methods had a common theme, they all changed one or more properties on the struct that represented a shape. Could I develop a generic version that would effectively reduce my codebase substantially. Code that I could use elsewhere to perhaps.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Deep learning and alignment of spatially resolved single-cell transcriptomes with Tangram

Charting an organs' biological atlas requires us to spatially resolve the entire single-cell transcriptome, and to relate such cellular features to the anatomical scale. Single-cell and single-nucleus RNA-seq (sc/snRNA-seq) can profile cells comprehensively, but lose spatial information. Spatial transcriptomics allows for spatial measurements, but at lower resolution and with limited sensitivity. Targeted in situ technologies solve both issues, but are limited in gene throughput. To overcome these limitations we present Tangram, a method that aligns sc/snRNA-seq data to various forms of spatial data collected from the same region, including MERFISH, STARmap, smFISH, Spatial Transcriptomics (Visium) and histological images. Tangram can map any type of sc/snRNA-seq data, including multimodal data such as those from SHARE-seq, which we used to reveal spatial patterns of chromatin accessibility. We demonstrate Tangram on healthy mouse brain tissue, by reconstructing a genome-wide anatomically integrated spatial map at single-cell resolution of the visual and somatomotor areas.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A human iPSC-astroglia neurodevelopmental model reveals divergent transcriptomic patterns in schizophrenia

While neurodevelopmental abnormalities have been associated with schizophrenia (SCZ), the role of astroglia in disease pathophysiology remains poorly understood. In the present study, we used a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived astrocyte model to investigate the temporal patterns of astroglia differentiation during developmental stages critical for SCZ using RNA sequencing. The model generated astrocyte-specific gene expression patterns during differentiation that corresponded well to astroglia-specific expression signatures of in vivo cortical fetal development. Using this model we identified SCZ-specific expression dynamics, and found that SCZ-associated differentially expressed genes were significantly enriched in the medial prefrontal cortex, striatum, and temporal lobe, targeting VWA5A and ADAMTS19. In addition, SCZ astrocytes displayed alterations in calcium signaling, and significantly decreased glutamate uptake and metalloproteinase activity relative to controls. These results implicate novel transcriptional dynamics in astrocyte differentiation in SCZ together with functional changes that are potentially important biological components of SCZ pathology.
SCIENCE
Medagadget.com

RNA Transcriptomics Market Size to Reach USD 12.46 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Increasing government funding for omics, rising focus on biomarker discovery, and advancements in the field of transcriptomics are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global RNA transcriptomics market size was USD 4.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion...
MARKETS
Nature.com

Integrating full-length transcriptomics and metabolomics reveals the regulatory mechanisms underlying yellow pigmentation in tree peony (Paeonia suffruticosa Andr.) flowers

Tree peony (Paeonia suffruticosa Andr.) is a popular ornamental plant in China due to its showy and colorful flowers. However, yellow-colored flowers are rare in both wild species and domesticated cultivars. The molecular mechanisms underlying yellow pigmentation remain poorly understood. Here, petal tissues of two tree peony cultivars, "High Noon" (yellow flowers) and "Roufurong" (purple"“red flowers), were sampled at five developmental stages (S1"“S5) from early flower buds to full blooms. Five petal color indices (brightness, redness, yellowness, chroma, and hue angle) and the contents of ten different flavonoids were determined. Compared to "Roufurong," which accumulated abundant anthocyanins at S3"“S5, the yellow-colored "High Noon" displayed relatively higher contents of tetrahydroxychalcone (THC), flavones, and flavonols but no anthocyanin production. The contents of THC, flavones, and flavonols in "High Noon" peaked at S3 and dropped gradually as the flower bloomed, consistent with the color index patterns. Furthermore, RNA-seq analyses at S3 showed that structural genes such as PsC4Hs, PsDFRs, and PsUFGTs in the flavonoid biosynthesis pathway were downregulated in "High Noon," whereas most PsFLSs, PsF3Hs, and PsF3'Hs were upregulated. Five transcription factor (TF) genes related to flavonoid biosynthesis were also upregulated in "High Noon." One of these TFs, PsMYB111, was overexpressed in tobacco, which led to increased flavonols but decreased anthocyanins. Dual-luciferase assays further confirmed that PsMYB111 upregulated PsFLS. These results improve our understanding of yellow pigmentation in tree peony and provide a guide for future molecular-assisted breeding experiments in tree peony with novel flower colors.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Spatially resolved transcriptomics reveals the architecture of the tumor-microenvironment interface

During tumor progression, cancer cells come into contact with various non-tumor cell types, but it is unclear how tumors adapt to these new environments. Here, we integrate spatially resolved transcriptomics, single-cell RNA-seq, and single-nucleus RNA-seq to characterize tumor-microenvironment interactions at the tumor boundary. Using a zebrafish model of melanoma, we identify a distinct "interface" cell state where the tumor contacts neighboring tissues. This interface is composed of specialized tumor and microenvironment cells that upregulate a common set of cilia genes, and cilia proteins are enriched only where the tumor contacts the microenvironment. Cilia gene expression is regulated by ETS-family transcription factors, which normally act to suppress cilia genes outside of the interface. A cilia-enriched interface is conserved in human patient samples, suggesting it is a conserved feature of human melanoma. Our results demonstrate the power of spatially resolved transcriptomics in uncovering mechanisms that allow tumors to adapt to new environments.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Single-Cell Transcriptomics Reveals How Pancreas Injury Affects Cancer Formation

Acinar to ductal metaplasia (ADM) is considered the main origin of pancreatic pre-neoplastic lesions that eventually develop into pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA). ADM could be a decisive step during tumorigenesis, selecting plastic cells for a more aggressive subsequent tumorigenesis. Now, researchers from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Basic Sciences and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies show that acinar cells in the pancreas form new cell types to mitigate injury but are then susceptible to cancerous mutations.
CANCER
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA transcriptome reveals the intra-tumoral heterogeneity and regulators underlying tumor progression in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the most frequent and aggressive pancreatic tumor characterized by high metastatic risk and special tumor microenvironment. To comprehensively delineate the complex intra-tumoral heterogeneity and the underlying mechanism during metastatic lesions malignant progression, single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) was employed. PCA and TSNE were used for dimensionality reduction analysis and cell clustering. Find All Markers function was used to calculate differential genes in each cluster, and Do Heatmap function was used to plot the distribution of differential genes in each cluster. GSVA was employed to assign pathway activity estimates to individual cells. Lineage trajectory progression was inferred by monocle. CNV status was inferred to compare the heterogeneity among patients and subtypes by infercnv. Ligand-receptor interactions were identified by CellPhoneDB, and regulons network of cells was analyzed by SCENIC. Through RNA-sequencing of 6236 individual cells from 5 liver metastatic PDAC lesions, 10 major cell clusters are identified by using unbiased clustering analysis of expression profiling and well-known cell markers. Cells with high CNV level were considered as malignant cells and pathway analyses were carried out to highlight intratumor heterogeneity in PDAC. Pseudotime trajectory analysis revealed that components of multiple tumor-related pathways and transcription factors (TFs) were differentially expressed along PDAC progression. The complex cellular communication suggested potential immunotherapeutic targets in PDAC. Regulon network identified multiple candidates for promising cell-specific transcriptional factors. Finally, metastatic-related genes expression levels and signaling pathways were validated in bulk RNA Sequencing data. This study contributed a comprehensive single-cell transcriptome atlas and contributed into novel insight of intratumor heterogeneity and molecular mechanism in metastatic PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

An integrative analysis of genomic and exposomic data for complex traits and phenotypic prediction

Complementary to the genome, the concept of exposome has been proposed to capture the totality of human environmental exposures. While there has been some recent progress on the construction of the exposome, few tools exist that can integrate the genome and exposome for complex trait analyses. Here we propose a linear mixed model approach to bridge this gap, which jointly models the random effects of the two omics layers on phenotypes of complex traits. We illustrate our approach using traits from the UK Biobank (e.g., BMI and height for N"‰~"‰35,000) with a small fraction of the exposome that comprises 28 lifestyle factors. The joint model of the genome and exposome explains substantially more phenotypic variance and significantly improves phenotypic prediction accuracy, compared to the model based on the genome alone. The additional phenotypic variance captured by the exposome includes its additive effects as well as non-additive effects such as genome"“exposome (gxe) and exposome"“exposome (exe) interactions. For example, 19% of variation in BMI is explained by additive effects of the genome, while additional 7.2% by additive effects of the exposome, 1.9% by exe interactions and 4.5% by gxe interactions. Correspondingly, the prediction accuracy for BMI, computed using Pearson's correlation between the observed and predicted phenotypes, improves from 0.15 (based on the genome alone) to 0.35 (based on the genome and exposome). We also show, using established theories, that integrating genomic and exposomic data can be an effective way of attaining a clinically meaningful level of prediction accuracy for disease traits. In conclusion, the genomic and exposomic effects can contribute to phenotypic variation via their latent relationships, i.e. genome-exposome correlation, and gxe and exe interactions, and modelling these effects has a potential to improve phenotypic prediction accuracy and thus holds a great promise for future clinical practice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Achromatic optical retardation from perovskites

Nature Photonics 15, 813"“816 (2021) Control of light polarization over a wide range of optical wavelengths is highly desirable within a variety of applications. Fabrication of 'waveplates' allowing for achromatic retardation usually requires a sophisticated combination of multiple layers of birefringent materials. A team of researchers from the School of Materials Science & Engineering, the School of Physics and the School of Optics and Photonics at the Beijing Institute of Technology in China and from the Department of Chemistry at Princeton University in the United States, has found a very promising alternative approach using solution-processed ordered self-assembly of halide perovskites. Such fabricated birefringent Cs4PbBr6 crystal interspersed with CsPbBr3 nanocrystals showed good achromatic quarter-wave retardance over the spectral range of 532"“800"‰nm. Further work on self-assembled birefringent materials with embedded nanocrystals is expected to provide access to inexpensive high quality achromatic waveplates for a wide field of applications ranging from opto-electronics to biomedical diagnostics.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Focusing the electromagnetic field to 10Î» for ultra-high enhancement of field-matter interaction

Focusing electromagnetic field to enhance the interaction with matter has been promoting researches and applications of nano electronics and photonics. Usually, the evanescent-wave coupling is adopted in various nano structures and materials to confine the electromagnetic field into a subwavelength space. Here, based on the direct coupling with confined electron oscillations in a nanowire, we demonstrate a tight localization of microwave field down to 10âˆ’6Î». A hybrid nanowire-bowtie antenna is further designed to focus the free-space microwave to this deep-subwavelength space. Detected by the nitrogen vacancy center in diamond, the field intensity and microwave-spin interaction strength are enhanced by 2.0"‰Ã—"‰108 and 1.4"‰Ã—"‰104 times, respectively. Such a high concentration of microwave field will further promote integrated quantum information processing, sensing and microwave photonics in a nanoscale system.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Tuning structural isomers of phenylenediammonium to afford efficient and stable perovskite solar cells and modules

Organic halide salt passivation is considered to be an essential strategy to reduce defects in state-of-the-art perovskite solar cells (PSCs). This strategy, however, suffers from the inevitable formation of in-plane favored two-dimensional (2D) perovskite layers with impaired charge transport, especially under thermal conditions, impeding photovoltaic performance and device scale-up. To overcome this limitation, we studied the energy barrier of 2D perovskite formation from ortho-, meta- and para-isomers of (phenylene)di(ethylammonium) iodide (PDEAI2) that were designed for tailored defect passivation. Treatment with the most sterically hindered ortho-isomer not only prevents the formation of surficial 2D perovskite film, even at elevated temperatures, but also maximizes the passivation effect on both shallow- and deep-level defects. The ensuing PSCs achieve an efficiency of 23.9% with long-term operational stability (over 1000"‰h). Importantly, a record efficiency of 21.4% for the perovskite module with an active area of 26 cm2 was achieved.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Slow oxidation of magnetite nanoparticles elucidates the limits of the Verwey transition

Magnetite (Fe3O4) is of fundamental importance for theÂ Verwey transition near TV"‰="‰125"‰K, below which a complex lattice distortion and electron orders occur. TheÂ Verwey transition is suppressed by chemical doping effects giving rise to well-documented first and second-order regimes, but the origin of the order change is unclear. Here, we show that slow oxidation of monodisperse Fe3O4 nanoparticles leads to an intriguing variation of theÂ Verwey transition: an initial drop of TV to aÂ minimum atÂ 70"‰K after 75 days and a followed recovery to 95"‰K after 160 days. A physical model based on both doping and doping-gradient effects accounts quantitatively for this evolution between inhomogeneous to homogeneous doping regimes. This work demonstrates that slow oxidation of nanoparticles can give exquisite control and separation of homogeneous and inhomogeneous doping effects on theÂ Verwey transition and offers opportunities for similar insights into complex electronic and magnetic phase transitions in other materials.
CHEMISTRY

