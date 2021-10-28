Third candidate joins sheriff’s race

HUDSON — Election results are not yet official, but it looks as though there will be a new sheriff in Columbia County. Unofficial results from the Columbia County Board of Elections have Don Krapf, 49, leading incumbent David Bartlett, 60, 10,781 votes to 8,902 votes as of Wednesday morning. The race for Columbia County sheriff was one of the most contentious this year.
The contest for sheriff is shaping up as one of this year’s other marquis races, with incumbent Sheriff Marlin Gusman facing a real challenge for the first time in years in former Independent Police Monitor Susan Hutson. Both are Democrats. The other candidates are perennial candidate Quentin Brown, independent; Janet...
Political experience: Running for office as Sheriff. Community involvement: A member of the Marine corps League NRA, A.B.A.T.E., New Oxford Social Club, VFW, Gettysburg Eagles, American legion, McSherrystown Fish and Game, McSherrystown Home Association, and 40 and 8. Also a member of the Easter Bunny Foundation, Fight Crime Invest in Kids, the Deputy Phil program, Shop with the Sheriff, and Tech Prep.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - A year before the election, the race for Tippecanoe County Sheriff is already taking shape. The Director of the Tippecanoe County Community Corrections Department Jason Huber has formed an exploratory committee for the race. Incumbent Democratic Sheriff Bob Goldsmith was elected to his first term in 2018. Huber has been head of Community Corrections for five years.
Putnam County voters will determine this coming Election Day whether the sheriff's office will be led once again by incumbent Democrat Robert Langley or Republican challenger Kevin McConville. “I’ve patrolled this county -- every street of this county. I know Putnam County, I know the sheriff's office,” says Langley, who...
Millcreek Township Supervisors race is a highly contested one. Both candidates in this race anxiously await results. In his home north of West 12th Street in Millcreek, Kirk McCaslin gathers with friends and family as results of the Millcreek Township supervisors race come in. McCaslin says it's been a long...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten rounds of questions Thursday night for candidates vying for the title of Hinds County Sheriff. From community policing, to improving the relationship between Jackson police and Hinds County. One question from our very own CJ LeMaster required the candidates to weigh in on whether or...
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County sheriff’s race appears to be heading towards a runoff between interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler and Tyree Jones. Crisler received more than 10,000 votes, while Jones received more than 7,800 votes. The runoff election will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
Kim Beaty, the law enforcement veteran who is trying to become the first Democrat elected as Erie County sheriff in nearly three decades, on Saturday announced on social media that she has received the endorsement of Gov. Kathy Hochul. The hot contest for Buffalo mayor could bring out the city’s...
Every couple has misunderstandings and goes through arguments every now and then, and this is completely normal for all couples. What is not normal is when these arguments turn violent that usually end up with injuries, sometimes even fatal. Unfortunately, the number of such cases in United States has been...
Almost every single day there is new trend across the social media platforms and users, usually children and young folks, will do everything in their power to follow these trends, post their photos and videos online and gain as many likes and comments as possible. Although some of these online...
The Erie County sheriff's deputies who meet the public out on the road are almost all white. Of the 150 sworn deputies who are members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Police Benevolent Association, one is Black, one is Native American and one is Hispanic, according to Sheriff’s Office figures provided days ago. Ten road deputies are women, Undersheriff John W. Greenan said.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve been amazed at K-9 and police working relationships,” says Jackson County Deputy Melissa Schmidt. Schmidt grew up in Clinton, and recalls officer Jim Pfeiffer and his K-9 Major, who had a memorable pair of gold canine teeth, saving three lives and successfully tracking missing people. “I think it’s such a unique opportunity for law enforcement to serve communities,” she says.
MATTAWAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Republican candidate for Michigan governor from Kalamazoo County says he raised $495,974 in the latest reporting period, bringing his total fundraising haul since his announcement in April to $1,121,082. Garrett Soldano, a Kalamazoo chiropractor who lives in Mattawan, says his campaign received 19,420 donations...
History will be made in a week no matter the result of the race for Virginia's lieutenant governor. Two women — both women of of color — are competing to be the person who presides over the Virginia Senate, and the person who casts the tie-breaking vote. Democrat Hala Ayala...
Bristol Virginia's new sheriff will be Tyrone Foster. Foster, 63, a longtime city police detective, captured more than 51 percent of the vote to 48 percent for his opponent, Charlie Thomas, a captain with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. The new sheriff will take office in January. .................................................................................................................................................................................................... With six...
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Robert Booth, a small business entrepreneur who comes from a multigenerational family of landowners and farmers in Beaufort County, has joined North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s Board of Directors. Additionally, Booth is executive director of Alpha Life Enrichment Center, a nonprofit that focuses on empowering the local community through engagement, activism and healthy […]
Comments / 0