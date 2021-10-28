CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

Happy Hauntings

By Staff Writer
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, October 30th, from 12-4PM, Happy Hauntings at the Mattapoisett...

www.fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mattapoisett, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church St Join#The Neighb News

Comments / 0

Community Policy