CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

JGC and Cosmo Oil to use Honeywell technology for aviation fuel project

hydrocarbonprocessing.com
 8 days ago

Honeywell today announced that JGC Holdings Corporation and Cosmo Oil Company will use Honeywell Ecofining™ technology for the first commercial scale sustainable aviation fuel project in Japan. The project will convert used cooking oil locally collected in Japan into renewable jet fuel meeting ASTM D7566 standards with start-up scheduled in...

www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Researchers demonstrate technology for producing sustainable fuels

Researchers at ETH Zürich have revealed a process technology they have developed for creating sustainable fuels. What’s interesting about the technology the researchers have developed is that it can produce carbon-neutral transportation fuels using only sunlight and air. They have demonstrated the stable and reliable operation of what they call a solar mini-refinery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

SAS, Vattenfall, Shell and LanzaTech to explore synthetic sustainable aviation fuel production

Scandinavian Airlines-SAS released this statement:. Vattenfall, SAS, Shell and LanzaTech will together investigate the production of the world’s first synthetic sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using the LanzaJetTM “Alcohol to Jet” technology on a large scale in Sweden. Instead of using virgin fossil material in the production process, the synthetic SAF will be produced from fossil free electricity and recycled carbon dioxide from district heating.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
JustLuxe.com

How sustainable is Sustainable Aviation Fuel?

The aviation industry is considered one of the significant contributors to the annual carbon-dioxide level in our atmosphere. With the increasing pressure to go sustainable, the aviation industry has been encouraging alternative modes of energy resources, practices and curbing the pollution caused. Last month, Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), and Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Gevo Inc., (NASDAQ: GEVO), a pioneer in transforming renewable energy into low carbon, energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons, announced a letter of intent to jointly invest in building and operating one or more new facilities that would process inedible corn to produce sustainable aviation fuel, which can lower the lifecycle carbon intensity of fuels used in the aviation industry. The new facilities would also produce proteins and corn oil. Gevo would operate its proprietary technology to produce sustainable aviation fuel and renewable blending components for motor gasoline to lower its lifecycle carbon intensity through the proposed collaboration. In addition to co-investing with Gevo in one or more projects, Chevron would have the right to offtake approximately 150 million gallons per year to market to customers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Honeywell introduces plastics recycling technology

Honeywell today announced the commercialization of a revolutionary process that expands the types of plastics that can be recycled and can produce feedstock used to make recycled plastics with a lower carbon footprint. The new technology can reduce the need for fossil fuels in the creation of virgin plastics while enabling hundreds of cycles of recycling, with the goal of enabling a circular economy for plastics.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Aviation Fuel#Jgc Holdings Corporation#Cosmo Oil Company#Honeywell Ecofining#Saf#Honeywell Uop Ecofining#Ghg#Japanese
agfax.com

Biofuels: Ethanol for Jet Fuel? ADM to Support Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

A news release on Monday from ADM indicated that, “ADM, a global leader in nutrition and agricultural origination and processing, and Gevo, Inc., a pioneer in transforming renewable energy into low carbon, energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons, announced today that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and other low carbon-footprint hydrocarbon fuels.
DECATUR, IL
bizjournals

Duke Energy partners with Honeywell to test emerging battery technology

Two Charlotte-based giants are joining up to test a new battery technology that could have major implications for energy infrastructure. Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) will test a new 12-hour flow battery developed by Honeywell International (Nasdaq: HON). at its Emerging Technology and Innovation Center in Mount Holly. The battery would,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arcamax.com

As climate concerns threaten air travel, aviation industry banks on technology solutions

As aviation struggles to emerge from the historic, pandemic-driven downturn, another longer-term challenge already looms. Concern about air travel's contribution to climate change threatens to curtail growth of an industry that has expanded steadily for decades, shrinking the world for travelers and connecting the global economy. The airline industry, contending...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Business Insider

ADM Signs MoU With Gevo For Aviation Fuel Production

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) for aviation fuel production. The financial terms were not disclosed. The MoU will concentrate on producing both ethanol and isobutanol that would then be transformed into renewable, low carbon-footprint hydrocarbons, including SAF, using Gevo's processing technology...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Rolls-Royce Just Flew a Boeing 747 Jumbo Using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The world may be one step closer to cleaner air travel thanks to Rolls-Royce. The company has just completed a successful test flight in a Boeing jumbo jet using 100 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The 747 in question was equipped with a Trent 1000 turbofan engine running solely on unblended SAF while the remaining three RB211 mills used standard jet fuel, according to Rolls-Royce. Boeing was on hand to provide technical support, while World Energy provided the low-carbon fuel for the flight. The aircraft flew from Tuscon airport in Arizona across New Mexico and Texas, before arriving back at the airport...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
breakingtravelnews.com

Manchester Airport confirms sustainable aviation fuel commitment

MAG - the owner of Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports - has signed a memorandum of understanding with Fulcrum, which will support the development and delivery of SAF produced at a new waste to fuels biorefinery, in Stanlow, Cheshire. As part of the agreement – backed by business...
WORLD
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Carbon+Intel: Pembina Pipeline looks to work with rival for CC plans

Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corp is asking backers of two competing proposals for carbon capture hubs in the oil-producing province of Alberta to combine efforts with its own plan, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday. Pembina and TC Energy Corp said in June they were looking to develop a system...
INDUSTRY
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Carbon+Intel: Israeli startup develops balloons to capture carbon

An Israeli startup has joined the fight against global warming by seeking inspiration in the upper atmosphere, where it hopes to send fleets of balloons that will trap CO2 for recycling. CO2 emissions, from the burning of fossil fuels and from industrial agriculture, are the main cause of climate change....
ENVIRONMENT
breakingtravelnews.com

Airbus tests A319neo sustainable aviation fuel flights

Airbus, Dassault Aviation, Onera, the French ministry of transport and Safran have launched the first in-flight study of a single-aisle aircraft running on unblended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). During the flight test over the Toulouse region, one CFM LEAP-1A engine of an Airbus A319neo test aircraft operated on 100 per...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

‘Pathetic’: UK prime minister slams global sustainable aviation fuel target at COP26

UK prime minister Boris Johnson believes the air transport industry needs to be more ambitious in its targets for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) usage. Addressing the UN climate change conference COP26 in Glasgow on 2 November, Johnson cited the global target for SAF to make up 10% of aviation fuel usage by 2030 – which was adopted by 60 companies in the World Economic Forum’s Clean Skies for Tomorrow Coalition in September – saying everyone should be “far, far more ambitious” when it comes to de-carbonising the sector.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Reinventing steelmaking for a green revolution

In a gleaming new building in the northern Swedish town of Lulea, steelmaker SSAB is using a new manufacturing method that could revolutionise the highly-polluting industry by eliminating nearly all its CO2 emissions. But making the method work at scale poses major challenges and the technique may not be the 'silver bullet' everyone is hoping for. Critics argue it may just push emissions elsewhere. Finding ways to decarbonise steel, an indispensable component of modern industry, is one of the keys to drastically reducing carbon emissions to meet climate goals. Among heavy industries, iron and steel production is the number one contributor to CO2 emissions, according to the International Energy Agency.
INDUSTRY
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Carbon+Intel: FuelCell Energy, ExxonMobil extend agreement for CC technology

FuelCell Energy, Inc., a global leader in fuel cell technology with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy—has signed a six-month extension with ExxonMobil to continue collaboration on carbonate fuel cell technology for the purpose of capturing carbon dioxide from industrial facilities and power generation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Rolls-Royce showcases mtu fuel cell system at COP26

Rolls-Royce is proud to present its new mtu fuel cell system for a future CO2-free energy supply for the first time at the UN Climate Change Conference [COP26] from 31 October to 12 November 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. The complete solution for power supply in the megawatt range will be produced in series from 2025. Rolls-Royce is also developing fuel cell systems for ships and, as part of its Net Zero at Power Systems climate protection program, is preparing its most important engine series for the use of sustainable fuels. Hydrogen and methanol engines are also being developed as part of this program, as well as concepts for decentralized power-to-X plants. Power-to-x is a process that converts green electricity into storable fuel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Axens to provide dehydration unit for CO2 sequestration in Qatar

Axens was selected by Qatargas-appointed EPC contractor Medgulf Construction Company to provide a new Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) dehydration unit for integration into the CO2 Sequestration and Export Facilities Project at Ras Laffan, Qatar. The oil and gas industry is using innovative solutions to reduce its carbon emissions and this is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy