Welcome to the Aggregates Almanac

By Rock Products News
 6 days ago

Welcome to the 2021 edition of the “Aggregates Almanac: The Ultimate Information Resource for Quarry Operators.” Published now for the fifth year in a row, feedback from our readers indicates that this publication is widely used and valued; and retained as a go-to information source. Rock Products’ Benchmark 2021...

Burgex Introduces Mineralocity Aggregates Market Analysis Tool

The mining analysis team at Burgex has been hard at work over the past several years developing internal tools and systems for conducting complex market analysis studies of mineral commodities. One of the top priorities for the team has been creating a national geographical information system for dynamically analyzing construction...
Will there be snow this November? Weather expert's prediction

November has rolled around quickly and there's been a noticeable drop in temperature. Following a balmy and wet October, the chill in the air and frosty mornings have come as a bit of a shock. But what can we expect from the rest of the month – will there be...
Farmers' Almanac predicts weather for Thanksgiving, Christmas in Michigan

While you’re cooking up a feast inside for the Thanksgiving holiday, Mother Nature will be cooking up a brutally cold and snowy winter according to recent Farmers' Almanac claims. If you’re curious about how cruel it’s going to get in Michigan, Sandy Duncan, managing editor of the Farmer’s Almanac, said...
Farmers' Almanac forecasts frosty Great Lakes flip-flop

After an unusually warm and stormy summer, the Great Lakes region has in store a “frosty flip-flop” winter, according to the 2021-22 Farmers’ Almanac forecast. “By that, we mean one month it’s going to start out mild, and it’s going to get icy, it’s going to get snowy,” said Sandi Duncan, the publication’s managing editor. “It’s going be a mixed bag kind of winter.”
Rock Products, Burgex a Winning Team

Nov. 1, 2021 – The publisher of Rock Products magazine, SEMCO Publishing, has struck a partnership with Burgex Inc., the Utah-based consulting and data-analysis company. This partnership will result in an entirely reimagined version of Rock Products’ annual Aggregates Atlas, which along with Burgex’s new Mineralocity Aggregates Platform, will provide the aggregates industry with dynamic, forward-looking tools for decision-making. The mining analysis team at Burgex has been hard at work over the past several years developing internal tools and systems for conducting complex market analysis studies of mineral commodities. One of the top priorities for the team has been creating a national geographical information system for dynamically analyzing construction aggregate supply and demand trends. What began as a linear system of registering estimated production and demand on a site-by-site basis has transformed into a robust structure of mineral market analysis that includes highly advanced capabilities previously only imagined. They will partner with us here at Rock Products to bring their system to the aggregates industry, using our Aggregates Atlas as a gateway. We are very excited about this partnership and the long-term value it will bring to our readers and advertisers.
Construction Spending Down in August; Highways Dip

Construction spending during September 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,573.6 billion, 0.5% (±1.0%) below the revised August estimate of $1,582.0 billion. The September figure is 7.8% (±1.5%) above the September 2020 estimate of $1,459.3 billion. During the first nine months of this year, construction spending...
Matt Lillywhite

A Solar Flare Is About To Hit The United States

People in New York, Massachusetts and other northern states should be aware of a massive solar flare that's expected to hit the United States today. According to NOAA, "A G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect for 30 – 31 October 2021, following a significant solar flare and Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from the Sun that occurred around 11:35 a.m. EDT on Oct. 28. Analysis indicated the CME departed the Sun at a speed of 973 km/s and is forecast to arrive at Earth on Oct. 30, with effects likely continuing into Oct. 31."
This Week’s Market Buzz

• Oil rose further above $84 a barrel at press time, within sight of a multi-year high as expectations OPEC and its allies will keep supplies tight countered rising U.S. inventories and the prospect of more Iranian exports. Brent crude rose 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.59 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.08.
ProFrac Acquires FTS

FTS International Inc. (FTSI) entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by ProFrac Holdings LLC, a leading oilfield services company, in an all-cash transaction that values FTSI at approximately $407.5 million, including payments to outstanding warrants. The company also reported its preliminary third quarter 2021 results. Under the terms...
Metso Outotec Expands Lokotrack Mobile Series

Metso Outotec is launching two new models to the Lokotrack mobile crushing and screening series. The new Lokotrack LT200HPX and Lokotrack LT220GP mobile cone crushers are compact but efficient units ideal for aggregate contractor customers, bringing up to 30% more capacity and added flexibility compared to earlier models. The new...
Eagle Materials’ Concrete, Aggregates Revenue Rises

Eagle Materials Inc. reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended Sept. 30, including:. Record revenue of $510 million, up 14%. Record net earnings per share of $2.46, up 6%. Adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations (Adjusted EPS) of $2.73, up 26%. Adjusted EPS is...
U.S. Silica Sees Year-Over-Year Tonnage Decrease

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. announced a net loss of $20.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30. This compared with net income of $26.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, which benefited from a pre-tax customer settlement of $48.9 million.
First Look – November 2021

Luck Stone Acquires Ararat Rock Products Luck Stone acquired North Carolina-based Ararat Rock Products, which operated quarries in Mount Airy and Eden, one of the largest acquisitions in the company’s nearly 100-year history. Mellott Company Sold. Mellott Company has been acquired by MFG Partners and PNC Mezzanine Capital. Global investment...
Importance of High Clouds and Moisture in Rainstorm Aggregation

Editors’ Highlights are summaries of recent papers by AGU’s journal editors. Source: Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems. The spontaneous clustering of convection, or “convective self-aggregation”, is a common feature in weather and climate models. Previous studies have shown that interactions between radiation and cumulus convection are crucial for the development of aggregation. Pope et al. [2021] study convection within a set of idealized simulations using the Met Office Unified Model, comparing simulations with different sea surface temperatures (SSTs) and resolutions.
Quik Gaming bolsters iSoftBet’s aggregation offering

Quik Gaming has heaped praise on a “pivotal moment” for the company, after teaming up with iSoftBet to provide a further boost to the firm’s aggregation offering. Under the terms of the partnership, Quik Gaming, which launched in 2018 and creates live games, will add a selection of titles to iSoftBet’s aggregation platform.
OpenOcean Atlantic Outperforms Returns By Other Leading DEX Aggregators

[PRESS RELEASE – Road Town, BVI, 19th October 2021]. OpenOcean positions itself as the go-to place for best-priced cross-chain swaps. Its combination of margin pools for greater capital efficiency and intelligent wealth management services have attracted institutional interest. There is a vast ocean of liquidity in the cryptocurrency world, and OpenOcean makes it possible for anyone to dive right in.
