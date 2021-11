The Oregon Symphony recently added a show to its fall season, a Wednesday, Nov. 10, show simply called Nas with the Oregon Symphony. The evening represents a rare stop on the limited tour that hip-hop artist Nas (Nasir Jones) has taken this year—celebrating the 25 years since Illmatic first hit streets and placed Nas on the map as one of the greatest rappers of his generation, if not all time. He’s not playing every major city. In fact, at this time, it appears he’s only hitting a handful—Portland among them.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO