How the Supply Chain Forces Inflation

By Rock Products News
 6 days ago

I have written in the past about how interest rates should remain steady for the foreseeable future, and even more recently, I have changed my tune and expressed concern about the inflation clouds that are forming on our economic horizon, and how this could affect the current – and very robust...

95.5 FM WIFC

Russian services sector contracts in Oct due to weak client demand -PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Activity in Russia’s service sector contracted in October for the second time in three months, hampered by weak client demand and this year’s first contraction in new orders, a survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 48.8 in October from 50.5 in...
ECONOMY
AFP

Inflation key challenge as US Fed prepares to remove stimulus

The US economy has recovered enough from the pandemic for the Federal Reserve to begin easing up on stimulus, but markets are focused on whether central bankers will change course Wednesday and express greater concern about inflation. With widespread vaccinations even for children and the Delta wave appearing to abate, data shows jobs are recovering and American consumers spending freely. But supply snarls have created hiccups in manufacturing and shipping, which has seen prices rise, notably for oil, cars and housing, while demand for workers is starting to drive wages up in the world's largest economy . More economists are warning that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been too complacent about the inflation risk, and urging him to change his tune.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Mergers And Acquisitions#New Cars#Interest Rates
investing.com

Estee Lauder Slips as Supply Chain Issues Force Cut in Guidance

Investing.com – Estee Lauder stock (NYSE: EL ) fell 3% in Tuesday’s premarket trading as supply chain woes and a resurgent coronavirus in key markets forced the cosmetics maker to lower its guidance for the year. The company warned that higher transportation and logistics costs could affect sales and operating...
BUSINESS
World Bank Blogs

Oil market developments—rising prices amid broader surge in energy prices

This blog is the second in a series of nine blogs on commodity market developments, elaborating on themes discussed in the October 2021 edition of the World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook. Oil prices continue to recover. Crude oil prices increased sharply in 2021Q3 and continued rising in October, driven by...
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Complexity of supply chain emissions forces rivals to work together on net zero

Whenever companies address their climate impact, they tend to review their own immediate operations. But widely accepted science-based targets — emissions reduction goals based on the 2015 Paris climate change accord — also hold them responsible for the greenhouse gases that are generated in their supply chains. Not only does...
ENVIRONMENT
rockproducts.com

CEMEX Reports Sales Growth in United States

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. announced that its consolidated net sales increased 8% during the third quarter of 2021 to $3.8 billion versus the comparable period in 2020. Despite the strong top-line growth, operating EBITDA decreased 1% to $740 million, due to supply chain disruptions as well as a sudden rise in energy and transportation costs. The company continued making progress in deleveraging, reaching 2.74 times leverage at the end of the quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

U.S. Consumer Spending Grew Slowly In September Amid High COVID-19 Cases, Supply Chain Problems and Rising Inflation

U.S. consumer spending growth slowed in September, and income dropped due to high COVID-19 cases, supply shortages, rising inflation, and ending unemployment benefits. Consumer spending increased 0.6% in September, down from a 1% jump in August, the Commerce Department announced Friday. Personal income fell 1% in September, driven by a 72% drop in unemployment insurance benefits that offset a 0.7% spike in wages and benefits, according to The Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Perspective from i3’s virtual roundtables: Supply chains, energy costs and inflation

IREI has been hosting virtual roundtables throughout he COVID-19 pandemic, and yesterday’s virtual call provided another opportunity for i3 board members to discuss issues and trends in the market. One topic of interest was supply chains, labor shortages and inflation. Ports, for example, have struggled to offload cargo from container...
BUSINESS
babson.edu

How the Supply Chain Bottlenecks Will Affect Holiday Shopping

From the new iPhone 13 to bicycles, consumers likely will have difficulty finding popular items in stock this holiday shopping season. That’s because the global supply chain remains hampered by disruptions spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of foresight from critical industries that failed to prepare for this scenario.
SHOPPING

